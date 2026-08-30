The Hands-Down Best Way To Cook Chicken For Maximum Nutrition Might Surprise You

Many think of chicken as a healthier alternative to red meat, with many consumers constantly looking for the most nutritious ways to enjoy the poultry. While this often brings up the question of whether white meat is better than dark meat, what's really important is how you choose to cook your chicken. We had the chance to speak with Amy Shapiro, MS, RD, CDN, the lead nutritionist at ButcherBox, about how to make the most nutritious chicken possible, and she said the best ways to cook the poultry all include using moisture rather than high-heat grilling or frying.

"If I had to pick one method, it's gentle, moist-heat cooking like poaching, braising, or even using a slow cooker at a moderate temperature," Shapiro reveals. "These offer light-touch treatment for what's already a great protein source."

Poaching chicken is known as a great preparation step before grilling it, but using the technique from start to finish is quite underrated. Such gentle cooking methods are ideal because they don't cook away the nutrients in the process. "Chicken is rich in B vitamins, including B6 and niacin, which are water-soluble and heat-sensitive," Shapiro explains. "So, the gentler you cook chicken, the more it retains its vitamins and nutritional value. Moist, moderate-heat methods shorten the exposure to high heat, helping to keep those vitamins intact."