One Extra Step Gives Poached Chicken A Juicier Result, And It's Too Easy
Poaching is an easy way to get juicy chicken without the need for extra ingredients such as oil. When done properly, this cooking method can yield delicately tender results. However, it does take a bit of finesse to make sure the outside doesn't overcook before the center is done. We spoke to Allie Hagerty, food blogger and recipe creator at Seasoned and Salted, who said taking one extra step when poaching chicken can yield tasty results — begin the cooking process with cold water.
"Starting in cold water is one of the gentlest ways to poach chicken, and it can lead to juicier, more evenly cooked meat," she said. "When you add chicken to already hot water, the outer layers cook much faster than the center, which can make the texture uneven or even rubbery." Beginning with cold water and gently raising the temperature allows the chicken to cook gradually, helping it retain moisture and stay tender throughout, she says. In the end, your poached chicken's texture should resemble slow-cooker chicken, but without the long wait.
How to poach chicken in cold water
Fortunately, Allie Hagerty says that poaching chicken in cold water is pretty simple. She places her cut of chicken (bone-in or boneless — it's up to you) in a pot of cold water or broth, submerging it completely. "Next, I toss in aromatics (like smashed garlic, a bay leaf, a slice of onion, maybe a sprig of thyme or parsley)," she said. "Salt is a must! Kosher salt is your friend here. This infuses the chicken with subtle flavor while it poaches."
Hagerty advises cooking the liquid over medium heat, never letting it come to a full boil. When it hits a bare simmer, turn off the heat, cover the pot, and let the chicken finish cooking, which can take an additional 15 to 20 minutes. A meat thermometer used correctly can tell you when the chicken is fully cooked. Hagerty explains, "I use a thermometer to make sure it hits 165 degrees Fahrenheit at the thickest part, but you'll know it's ready when it's opaque and pulls apart easily with a fork."
Other tips include brining your chicken briefly prior to poaching it (at least 30 minutes), which will season your chicken all the way through the center, and using pre-seasoned cooking broth to ensure your meat is delicious either on its own or in other chicken recipes for dinner, including enchiladas, chilled salads, and more.