One Extra Step Gives Poached Chicken A Juicier Result, And It's Too Easy

Fortunately, Allie Hagerty says that poaching chicken in cold water is pretty simple. She places her cut of chicken (bone-in or boneless — it's up to you) in a pot of cold water or broth, submerging it completely. "Next, I toss in aromatics (like smashed garlic, a bay leaf, a slice of onion, maybe a sprig of thyme or parsley)," she said. "Salt is a must! Kosher salt is your friend here. This infuses the chicken with subtle flavor while it poaches."

Hagerty advises cooking the liquid over medium heat, never letting it come to a full boil. When it hits a bare simmer, turn off the heat, cover the pot, and let the chicken finish cooking, which can take an additional 15 to 20 minutes. A meat thermometer used correctly can tell you when the chicken is fully cooked. Hagerty explains, "I use a thermometer to make sure it hits 165 degrees Fahrenheit at the thickest part, but you'll know it's ready when it's opaque and pulls apart easily with a fork."

Other tips include brining your chicken briefly prior to poaching it (at least 30 minutes), which will season your chicken all the way through the center, and using pre-seasoned cooking broth to ensure your meat is delicious either on its own or in other chicken recipes for dinner, including enchiladas, chilled salads, and more.