Common knowledge dictates that white meat poultry is a healthier option than dark meat. Yet, another well-known "fact" implies that adding oil to pasta water is the best way to keep noodles from sticking together, which is verifiably false. The reasoning lies in the higher caloric and fat content in thighs and legs compared to chicken breasts, but does less fat equate to being more nutritious overall? When The Takeout spoke with Dr. Roberto Valledor, a collaborating physician at Mochi Health, he pointed out there's more to nutrition than just counting calories.

As a board-certified family medicine physician currently supervising GLP-1-based obesity treatment protocols within Mochi Health's telemedicine platform, Valledor is well-versed on what makes the body tick. He confirmed that pieces of dark meat are nearly twice as fatty as their lighter-toned counterparts. "A 3-ounce serving of chicken breast contains approximately 140 calories and 3 grams of fat, compared to 170 calories and 9 grams of fat in 3 ounces of chicken thigh," Valledor shared.

But the story doesn't end there regarding comprehensive nutrition. "However, dark meat also contains higher levels of iron, zinc, and B vitamins," Valledor added. "The notion that 'white meat is healthier' is based on the fact that it contains fewer calories and less fat, which is relevant for those who need to manage their weight." Barring strict dietary limitations on fat, the minor differences in calories and fat content shouldn't keep anyone from eating thighs over breasts if that's what they prefer, though. "If you enjoy dark meat, and it means you won't drown your meal in rich sauces to make the white meat tasty, so be it," Valledor said.