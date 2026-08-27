Costco Fans Can Finally Get Custom Cakes (And More) Delivered — Here's How It Works
Costco's custom cakes are beloved by its members for their impressive quality at an affordable cost. If you find yourself needing one of these cakes for an occasion, the warehouse is now offering custom cake delivery nationwide through its same-day service. This takes a load off your plate when you would otherwise have to pick up a custom cake in the midst of other tasks that come with hosting an event or throwing a special party.
The process for ordering your custom cake is the same as ordering your usual Costco groceries from sameday.costco.com, with orders fulfilled by Instacart. Go to the "cakes" category on the website and choose from the selection of 10-inch or sheet cakes available for custom designs, with options for the decorations, flavor, frosting color, and message.
To have your custom cake delivered, your entire order must cost at least $35 — the standard requirement before taxes and fees for Costco same-day services. But you can't order multiple custom cakes at once unless they have the same customizations, which you can order up to five of. Custom cake orders cannot be changed or canceled after midnight on the day the order is placed, so it's worth double-checking your selections before submitting it.
When you add a custom cake to your cart, Costco will only show delivery windows at least 72 hours away — the earliest you can get the cake, unlike typical Costco grocery deliveries fulfilled by Instacart on the same day or another selected delivery date. This is one reason why ordering a cake at Sam's Club is so much easier than Costco, since the turnaround is faster.
Ordering a Costco custom cake? Here's what else you can have delivered
There's another important detail to keep in mind when planning your order: If you add a custom cake to your Costco same-day cart, the cake's 72-hour lead time applies to the entire order. That means any groceries or other party items added to the same cart will be delivered alongside the cake rather than earlier. If you need groceries from Costco right away as well as a custom cake for a later special occasion, it may be best to place each order separately.
Along with Costco's custom cakes now available for delivery, select party platters are also available through the same-day service, including Costco's fan-favorite party platters like its Kirkland Fruit, Meat and Cheese Platter, Veggie Platter, Kirkland Signature sandwich platters, and Kirkland Signature Shrimp Platter With Cocktail Sauce.
With Costco now offering the option to have custom cakes and party platters delivered, this makes special events that much easier, since you can have the items delivered directly to the event venue. The only thing more convenient Costco could offer now is for its food court pizza to be delivered.