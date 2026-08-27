Costco Fans Can Finally Get Custom Cakes (And More) Delivered — Here's How It Works

Costco's custom cakes are beloved by its members for their impressive quality at an affordable cost. If you find yourself needing one of these cakes for an occasion, the warehouse is now offering custom cake delivery nationwide through its same-day service. This takes a load off your plate when you would otherwise have to pick up a custom cake in the midst of other tasks that come with hosting an event or throwing a special party.

The process for ordering your custom cake is the same as ordering your usual Costco groceries from sameday.costco.com, with orders fulfilled by Instacart. Go to the "cakes" category on the website and choose from the selection of 10-inch or sheet cakes available for custom designs, with options for the decorations, flavor, frosting color, and message.

To have your custom cake delivered, your entire order must cost at least $35 — the standard requirement before taxes and fees for Costco same-day services. But you can't order multiple custom cakes at once unless they have the same customizations, which you can order up to five of. Custom cake orders cannot be changed or canceled after midnight on the day the order is placed, so it's worth double-checking your selections before submitting it.

When you add a custom cake to your cart, Costco will only show delivery windows at least 72 hours away — the earliest you can get the cake, unlike typical Costco grocery deliveries fulfilled by Instacart on the same day or another selected delivery date. This is one reason why ordering a cake at Sam's Club is so much easier than Costco, since the turnaround is faster.