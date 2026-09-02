I Tried And Ranked 9 Burger King Chicken Items From Worst To Hands-Down Best

Burger King (BK) is probably most famous for its Whoppers; they're made with a flame-broiled hamburger patty, constructed "your way," as the iconic slogan goes, and were named for their whopping size. But up until a few years ago, the fast food franchise was becoming a little boring in my opinion. Steadily, it started making a comeback, using the "limited time" business model and creating meal tie-ins for blockbuster movies. Although its legacy is based in beef, BK has slowly expanded its chicken offerings.

I would assert that a fast food restaurant with the word "burger" in its title isn't going to get much chicken traffic. But that's where I come in. I tasted a selection of chicken items on BK's menu; some were hits, and some weren't. For this review, I selected the available chicken items from the "Chicken & Fish" menu at my local franchise in Queen Creek, Arizona. It should be noted that I was going to include the chain's Crown Nuggets, but at the time of this review, they were not available at my location due to limited supply, so I purchased BK's regular nuggets for the tasting. Let's taste each of these items and rank them from worst to best.