The McDonald's Breakfast That Gets Microwaved Might Surprise You (No, Not The Egg McMuffin)

When asked about fast food breakfast choices, McDonald's breakfast menu is the first that comes to mind for many people. But they might not know all the facts about and history of its items. Case in point: In his prime, Michael Jordan used to eat a McMuffin every morning. Also, did you know that McDonald's serves eggs cooked four different ways, including scrambled? And for better or worse, one of those ways is microwaving them.

In response to a question posted on its website's Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section, McDonald's noted, "As for the eggs used in our Sausage Burrito, we cook these in our suppliers' kitchens then microwave in our restaurants prior to serving." Yep, the scrambled eggs in those little burritos are microwaved. It's not the most ceremonious way to cook anything — I recently ate those eggs, which reminded me of the spongy eggs you get at a cafeteria or hotel breakfast — but this is straight from the Golden Arches' mouth. The Sausage Burritos also contain pork sausage, cheese, peppers, and onions, by the way.