The McDonald's Breakfast That Gets Microwaved Might Surprise You (No, Not The Egg McMuffin)
When asked about fast food breakfast choices, McDonald's breakfast menu is the first that comes to mind for many people. But they might not know all the facts about and history of its items. Case in point: In his prime, Michael Jordan used to eat a McMuffin every morning. Also, did you know that McDonald's serves eggs cooked four different ways, including scrambled? And for better or worse, one of those ways is microwaving them.
In response to a question posted on its website's Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section, McDonald's noted, "As for the eggs used in our Sausage Burrito, we cook these in our suppliers' kitchens then microwave in our restaurants prior to serving." Yep, the scrambled eggs in those little burritos are microwaved. It's not the most ceremonious way to cook anything — I recently ate those eggs, which reminded me of the spongy eggs you get at a cafeteria or hotel breakfast — but this is straight from the Golden Arches' mouth. The Sausage Burritos also contain pork sausage, cheese, peppers, and onions, by the way.
Some eggs are indeed freshly prepared at McDonald's
The other McDonald's egg dishes are cooked in a variety of ways. Some are made on the grill, like the freshly cracked round egg and scrambled eggs. (The folded eggs in McGriddles come pre-cooked but are heated on the flat top.) Another fact that everyone might not know: You can ask for different types of egg in your sandwich (or with your Hotcakes meal) via the kiosk or in person. If you specifically want a fresh egg, you'll have to request the "round egg," which is a move I highly endorse — it gives your breakfast platter a more diner-like vibe, though you can't order it runny.
McDonald's also sources cage-free eggs, which means the chickens involved do get a little extra space to roam. But those Sausage Burritos, which come two to a meal, do involve microwaved eggs — after all, they've got to make it to the drive-thru within just a few minutes. If that idea doesn't sound appealing to you, just go for any of the other egg-containing breakfasts, and you'll be golden.