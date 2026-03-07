The Fast Food Breakfast Michael Jordan Ate Every Morning During His Prime

While Michael Jordan's involvement with the Golden Arches and his fondness for the Sausage McMuffin didn't become public knowledge until the '90s, the breakfast menu item was already a staple of the fast food brand way before that. The Sausage McMuffin is a derivative of the breakfast menu McDonald's introduced in 1977. Initially, the breakfast offerings only comprised of toasted English muffins, hotcakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, and the star of the show — the Egg McMuffin. It's unclear when exactly the company launched the Sausage McMuffin, but it's one of the menu items that has since stuck for good among McDonald's regular offerings. The brand has discontinued several menu items for various reasons, including a lack of customer demand.

That's not the case for the Sausage McMuffin. Still, even if it has survived the times McDonald's has axed items from its menu, that doesn't mean it hasn't undergone changes over the years. Notably, the sausage used for the sandwich underwent drastic changes in 2019, leading to customers complaining on social media about how the chain switched to thinner sausage patties with little to no flavor. Despite this, the menu item remains a key component of McDonald's breakfast menu, retailing for only $2.99 as of 2026.