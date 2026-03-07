The Fast Food Breakfast Michael Jordan Ate Every Morning During His Prime
It's no secret Michael Jordan is a big McDonald's fan, even at the peak of his career as an NBA player. In case you didn't know, the world-famous fast food chain collaborated with the athlete for the McJordan Special in 1992, a year after the Chicago Bulls started its massive championship run. While it's not clear which McDonald's meal is his all-time favorite, there was a period in Jordan's life when he couldn't start basketball practice without devouring a particular McDonald's sausage breakfast menu item.
Stacey King just said Michael Jordan would eat a sausage McMuffin before every practice. Don't EVER let anybody McDonald's shame you.
— Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) January 15, 2022
According to a tweet shared on the Chicago Bulls X handle, Michael Jordan's former teammate Stacey King disclosed that it was normal to see their team captain getting his daily fix of a Sausage McMuffin before every practice. Another former teammate, Charles Oakley, corroborated this revelation when he spoke on the "All The Smoke" podcast, saying: "MJ ate McDonald's every morning for breakfast. Every morning."
The history of the McDonald's Sausage McMuffin
While Michael Jordan's involvement with the Golden Arches and his fondness for the Sausage McMuffin didn't become public knowledge until the '90s, the breakfast menu item was already a staple of the fast food brand way before that. The Sausage McMuffin is a derivative of the breakfast menu McDonald's introduced in 1977. Initially, the breakfast offerings only comprised of toasted English muffins, hotcakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, and the star of the show — the Egg McMuffin. It's unclear when exactly the company launched the Sausage McMuffin, but it's one of the menu items that has since stuck for good among McDonald's regular offerings. The brand has discontinued several menu items for various reasons, including a lack of customer demand.
That's not the case for the Sausage McMuffin. Still, even if it has survived the times McDonald's has axed items from its menu, that doesn't mean it hasn't undergone changes over the years. Notably, the sausage used for the sandwich underwent drastic changes in 2019, leading to customers complaining on social media about how the chain switched to thinner sausage patties with little to no flavor. Despite this, the menu item remains a key component of McDonald's breakfast menu, retailing for only $2.99 as of 2026.