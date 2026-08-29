For The Best Fast Food Mexican Breakfast, Avoid This Popular Chain (No, Not Taco Bell)
The fast food chain that takes the trophy for the most despised Mexican breakfast menu is Del Taco, even though it was once a favorite breakfast stop for many. Dwindling, overpriced options, smaller portions, and overall poor quality are mostly to blame, especially when the company changed its morning menu in 2024.
You won't find toasted wraps or a.m. quesadillas at Del Taco anymore. Instead, it's just a selection of a few breakfast tacos and burritos, Donut Bites, and Hashbrown Sticks alongside coffee or orange juice. Compared to Taco Bell's morning lineup, Del Taco's is just skimpy and lackluster. The cost is higher, too. You'll pay around $5.79 for a Breakfast Burrito with bacon and egg at Del Taco, whereas a burrito with basically the same ingredients at Taco Bell is $2.19.
Plus, Del Taco is one of the fast food chains that don't use real whole eggs. Some customers notice a difference and complain about the quality, such as it not being soft enough. One customer shared on Reddit that they've "never really been blown away" by the eggs. Reportedly, Del Taco's breakfast items aren't always made right, either; some patrons have received burritos and tacos that are missing ingredients. Basically, Del Taco's breakfast menu is a letdown, and there are other companies that do it much better.
Where to get a Mexican-inspired fast food breakfast actually worth your money
Mexican fast food for breakfast should be comforting, quick, and flavorful. We need to be able to sink our teeth into fresh, springy eggs and big pieces of crunchy bacon, coupled with an overabundance of sauce. It'd be nice if there were more on the menu than what Del Taco offers, but there are other restaurants that meet those requirements.
For starters, we think the Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito with Sausage is the best Taco Bell breakfast item, hands down. Qdoba is also a popular fast food chain that serves a mean Mexican breakfast, with plenty of Tex-Mex options on the menu. There, you can create your own burrito, bowl, or quesadilla with ingredients like eggs, potatoes, cheese, and breakfast meats. Surprisingly, there's also a McDonald's Mexican breakfast order we're desperate to try, but you'd have to travel — it's only available at McDonald's locations in Mexico.
For those of us staying in the United States, there are regional fast food chains offering great breakfast fare. Look for the potato-packed options offered at Taco John's, mainly in the Midwest and western states. Taco Cabana slings a small but solid morning menu of tacos and burritos in the southern states. As of 2026, Chipotle is advertising a breakfast menu in select states as well, featuring burritos and breakfast bowls.