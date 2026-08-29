For The Best Fast Food Mexican Breakfast, Avoid This Popular Chain (No, Not Taco Bell)

The fast food chain that takes the trophy for the most despised Mexican breakfast menu is Del Taco, even though it was once a favorite breakfast stop for many. Dwindling, overpriced options, smaller portions, and overall poor quality are mostly to blame, especially when the company changed its morning menu in 2024.

You won't find toasted wraps or a.m. quesadillas at Del Taco anymore. Instead, it's just a selection of a few breakfast tacos and burritos, Donut Bites, and Hashbrown Sticks alongside coffee or orange juice. Compared to Taco Bell's morning lineup, Del Taco's is just skimpy and lackluster. The cost is higher, too. You'll pay around $5.79 for a Breakfast Burrito with bacon and egg at Del Taco, whereas a burrito with basically the same ingredients at Taco Bell is $2.19.

Plus, Del Taco is one of the fast food chains that don't use real whole eggs. Some customers notice a difference and complain about the quality, such as it not being soft enough. One customer shared on Reddit that they've "never really been blown away" by the eggs. Reportedly, Del Taco's breakfast items aren't always made right, either; some patrons have received burritos and tacos that are missing ingredients. Basically, Del Taco's breakfast menu is a letdown, and there are other companies that do it much better.