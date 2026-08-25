The Best Taco Bell Breakfast Item, Hands Down

I won't dispute that a breakfast burrito will always come out as a winner. In fact, in our ranking, the second spot was taken by the steak version of the Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito. However, I just so happened to have Taco Bell breakfast shortly before writing this piece, and I think the most unique item on the menu is easily the Breakfast Crunchwrap with Sausage.

My runner-up combines both the innovative hexagonal package of Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme with breakfast versions of the fillings, including eggs, cheese, a whole hash brown, an entire sausage patty, and creamy jalapeño sauce. This thing is darn near perfect, since it contains the building blocks of a hearty American breakfast plate, all in a fun, handheld, grilled tortilla parcel. I actually walked mine home, and over a 10-minute transit, the hash brown inside remarkably never lost its crispiness. I will concede Taco Bell's scrambled eggs do leave a lot to be desired — they're like those crumbles you get from a hotel breakfast. Everything else is perfect, from the ratios to the all-around flavor, and the jalapeño sauce keeps it from being dry.

A special shoutout to Taco Bell's breakfast salsa, which is only available in the morning. It comes in a yellow packet and is more akin to a restaurant salsa, with a fresh, almost juicy, tomato flavor. It only has a hint of spice; it's more there to add acid to each bite. If you're looking for the full Taco Bell breakfast experience, you can't beat a Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito, but if you want the fun version, go for the Crunchwrap.