The Best Taco Bell Breakfast Item, Hands Down
When it comes to fast food breakfast, Taco Bell almost always seems to be left out of the conversation. That might be because McDonald's breakfasts, especially sausage menu items, are always so solid. But even still, Taco Bell's exclusion has always been odd to us, especially considering a breakfast burrito is the epitome of convenience food. We tried and ranked all the breakfast items at Taco Bell and found an item that was clearly the best one to start your morning with.
That would be the Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito with Sausage. It's a hefty package, containing diced tomato, a three-cheese blend, fried potato cubes, scrambled eggs, and sausage. Our taste tester was a big fan of how all the tastes and textures came together, especially because of the value. "I just feel like this gives me the most interesting flavor combo at the best price to solidify its first-place position," they shared. Our writer also noted that the cheese and tomato both add richness and moisture to the burrito, and overall, it strikes the right balance.
Taco Bell's Breakfast Crunchwrap is a close second
I won't dispute that a breakfast burrito will always come out as a winner. In fact, in our ranking, the second spot was taken by the steak version of the Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito. However, I just so happened to have Taco Bell breakfast shortly before writing this piece, and I think the most unique item on the menu is easily the Breakfast Crunchwrap with Sausage.
My runner-up combines both the innovative hexagonal package of Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme with breakfast versions of the fillings, including eggs, cheese, a whole hash brown, an entire sausage patty, and creamy jalapeño sauce. This thing is darn near perfect, since it contains the building blocks of a hearty American breakfast plate, all in a fun, handheld, grilled tortilla parcel. I actually walked mine home, and over a 10-minute transit, the hash brown inside remarkably never lost its crispiness. I will concede Taco Bell's scrambled eggs do leave a lot to be desired — they're like those crumbles you get from a hotel breakfast. Everything else is perfect, from the ratios to the all-around flavor, and the jalapeño sauce keeps it from being dry.
A special shoutout to Taco Bell's breakfast salsa, which is only available in the morning. It comes in a yellow packet and is more akin to a restaurant salsa, with a fresh, almost juicy, tomato flavor. It only has a hint of spice; it's more there to add acid to each bite. If you're looking for the full Taco Bell breakfast experience, you can't beat a Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito, but if you want the fun version, go for the Crunchwrap.