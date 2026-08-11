The Popular Fast Food Chain You Didn't Realize Serves A Mean Mexican Breakfast

While we certainly don't need any more restaurant chains selling overpriced pancakes, anyone looking for restaurants with great breakfast menus (and in particular, some good Tex-Mex breakfast food) will be delighted to know that Qdoba fits the bill. The national chain has more than 850 locations across the United States and serves breakfast each and every morning until 10:30 a.m.

While Chipotle, Qdoba's biggest competitor, has yet to roll out its own breakfast menu, the San Diego-based Qdoba has been serving customers breakfast from its small but delicious morning selection for several years now. Before you get too excited, keep in mind that not every Qdoba location serves breakfast as the chain's individually franchised stores aren't required to feature the specialty menu. Some Qdoba customers on Reddit have noted that their local chains stopped serving breakfast at one point or another — possibly due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and are still awaiting the breakfast menu's return. Nevertheless, if you're lucky enough to live near one that does serve breakfast, you're likely to enjoy its take on classic Tex-Mex breakfast options.