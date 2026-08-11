The Popular Fast Food Chain You Didn't Realize Serves A Mean Mexican Breakfast
While we certainly don't need any more restaurant chains selling overpriced pancakes, anyone looking for restaurants with great breakfast menus (and in particular, some good Tex-Mex breakfast food) will be delighted to know that Qdoba fits the bill. The national chain has more than 850 locations across the United States and serves breakfast each and every morning until 10:30 a.m.
While Chipotle, Qdoba's biggest competitor, has yet to roll out its own breakfast menu, the San Diego-based Qdoba has been serving customers breakfast from its small but delicious morning selection for several years now. Before you get too excited, keep in mind that not every Qdoba location serves breakfast as the chain's individually franchised stores aren't required to feature the specialty menu. Some Qdoba customers on Reddit have noted that their local chains stopped serving breakfast at one point or another — possibly due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and are still awaiting the breakfast menu's return. Nevertheless, if you're lucky enough to live near one that does serve breakfast, you're likely to enjoy its take on classic Tex-Mex breakfast options.
What's on the Qdoba breakfast menu?
If your local Qdoba does serve breakfast, what can you expect to find on its menu? Those who love classic Tex-Mex breakfast dishes will be happy to know the chain offers breakfast burritos, breakfast quesadillas, and breakfast bowls to its customers; all of which come in both regular and small sizes and can be customized to your heart's content.
Each menu offering lets you order your choice of bacon, adobo chicken, chorizo, or steak for the base (Qdoba's delicious brisket birria from 2022 is unfortunately no longer an option) alongside seasoned potatoes, eggs, and any salsa or sauce on the menu. While long-time fans might be disappointed to note the breakfast menu items don't feature the restaurant's many toppings (beyond guacamole, cheese, and sour cream), what is available for breakfast is still much more varied than similar chains typically offer and is generally well-received by consumers.
Beyond that, Qdoba also has an (admittedly limited) breakfast drink menu which features bottled orange juice and drip coffee. Confusingly, some Qdoba locations which do serve breakfast — including the one closest to me — don't serve drip coffee, so be prepared to enjoy some of the chain's iced tea instead as it is available all day long.