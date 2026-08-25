The Classic In-N-Out Order Dolly Parton Loved

The world has lost a remarkable icon with Dolly Parton's passing on August 25 at the age of 80. You wouldn't know it by her signature rhinestoned outfits and glammed-up appearances on stages around the globe, but the Queen of Country was a humble country girl at her core. Parton grew up eating various types of game in her home state of Tennessee, and one of her favorite foods was the crowd-pleasing potato. She also enjoyed the occasional fast food meal, and one of her all-time favorite restaurants to grab a quick bite from was none other than In-N-Out. When she had the opportunity to visit the California-based chain, she made sure to leave with an Animal Style burger.

Given that even culinary legends like the late Anthony Bourdain loved the popular fast food chain, especially the mustard-laden Animal Style burger, it shows that Parton had exquisite taste. For the uninformed, the Animal Style burger is part of In-N-Out's not-so-secret menu. The 100% USDA ground chuck patty is cooked in mustard, and the burger is graced with extra spread and grilled onions to round out the profile. Like Dolly herself, the Animal Style burger from In-N-Out is as unpretentious as it gets.