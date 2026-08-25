Little Debbie's New Nostalgic Collab Takes On The Candy World (But At A High Price)

Little Debbie has been busy in 2026. It's brought consumers several new options of its beloved treats, including the upcoming release of Little Debbie Flapjack Mini Muffins, which put a pancake-inspired twist on the brand's bite-sized muffins via maple and buttermilk flavors. The brand also recently released its Boston Creme Pies as well as a mashup of its Fudge Rounds and Oatmeal Creme Pies and a chocolatey twist on old fashioned donuts. Even still, it's not every day we see the iconic Little Debbie girl in her straw hat stray away from the snack aisle in favor of a premium label like we do with this bougie chocolate collab.

If you're enticed to try the whimsical chocolate bars but turned off by price — particularly since buying all three will cost you roughly $50 after shipping and tax — it's worth knowing there's a little more going on behind the hefty price tag. Compartés describes its chocolates as hand crafted in small batches by chocolatiers and artists using premium quality ingredients from around the world.

Since the Little Debbie collaboration is a limited-edition collection, nostalgia-loving chocolate fans will want to stock up on the bars before they run out. Compartés does offer free shipping on orders over $99 with a no melt guarantee, which may make the price a little easier to swallow for shoppers planning to order several of these chocolate bars or some other of the brand's confections at the the same time.