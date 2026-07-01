Little Debbie's New Mini Muffin Flavor Takes On Another Classic Breakfast Favorite

The latest flavor of Little Debbie mini muffin seems to be having an identity crisis. It can't decide which fabulous breakfast treat it wants to be. It's a muffin. It's a pancake. It's a muffin that's decided when you can't beat a pancake (and you never can), join one; so it did.

According to the popular food influencer snackolator, something worth getting up for is coming soon to wherever you get your Little Debbie baked goods. Flapjack Mini Muffins are a maple- and butter-flavored goodie for those of us who have difficulty deciding between pancakes and muffins for breakfast (or any other time of day). This is the best of both worlds, not least because it will be far less messy. You can have all the pancake flavor without the sticky syrup (as a bonus, it doesn't contain high-fructose corn syrup). Mini muffins in a handy Little Debbie pouch are also far more portable and easier to manage if you eat your breakfast on the run (eating pancakes on the go is a rather daunting feat). The exact release date has yet to be announced, so Little Debbie fans will just have to be patient and keep an eye on the grocery store shelves.