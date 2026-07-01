Little Debbie's New Mini Muffin Flavor Takes On Another Classic Breakfast Favorite
The latest flavor of Little Debbie mini muffin seems to be having an identity crisis. It can't decide which fabulous breakfast treat it wants to be. It's a muffin. It's a pancake. It's a muffin that's decided when you can't beat a pancake (and you never can), join one; so it did.
According to the popular food influencer snackolator, something worth getting up for is coming soon to wherever you get your Little Debbie baked goods. Flapjack Mini Muffins are a maple- and butter-flavored goodie for those of us who have difficulty deciding between pancakes and muffins for breakfast (or any other time of day). This is the best of both worlds, not least because it will be far less messy. You can have all the pancake flavor without the sticky syrup (as a bonus, it doesn't contain high-fructose corn syrup). Mini muffins in a handy Little Debbie pouch are also far more portable and easier to manage if you eat your breakfast on the run (eating pancakes on the go is a rather daunting feat). The exact release date has yet to be announced, so Little Debbie fans will just have to be patient and keep an eye on the grocery store shelves.
What else is new at Little Debbie?
That's not the only exciting thing to roll out of Little Debbie's bakery of late, as the brand also just came out with Boston Creme Pies, which are based off of the classic Beantown dessert we all love. "Two soft sandwich cookies hug a delicious Boston creme–flavored center before the whole treat is coated in fudgey scrumptiousness," the Little Debbie website says. Beyond that, there are also Banana Puddin' Creme Pies made with a vanilla cookie sandwich surrounding a layer of banana crème.
Little Debbie is also getting into the FIFA World Cup spirit with snack cakes perfect for any soccer watch party or post-game celebration. Its limited-time seasonal offerings include Summer of Soccer Brownies, which are classic brownies topped with a soccer design stamped into green fudge icing. Meanwhile, Little Debbie Summer of Soccer Mini Donuts are white cake donuts with white frosting sporting red and blue sugar crystals to honor Team USA. Little Debbie also introduced s'mores-flavored mini muffins and gingerbread cookies whose packaging designs fit the soccer theme. The Little Debbie mascot (which is based off a real person) is dressed in her best soccer-fan attire on every box. If none of this appeals to you, feel free to skip the new stuff and stick to the time-honored, all-time favorite oatmeal creme pie.