Little Debbie's New Treat Is 2 Classic Favorites Mashed Up Into One Snack

Little Debbie isn't just another brand of snacks getting a patriotic makeover for America's 250th birthday; the sweet treat icon is delivering even more to get excited about this July with the release of the Fudge Round Creme Pie. The new cookie sandwich marries two of the brand's most beloved desserts: Fudge Rounds, and Oatmeal Creme Pies (the first Little Debbie snack that's still a favorite today, long after its 1960 release). The Fudge Round Creme Pie is made by slathering the delicious creme filling of a traditional Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie between two Fudge Round cookies and drizzling everything with icing.

Little Debbie product manager Hannah Norman discussed the intention behind the flavors of the new creation in a press release (via Southern Living), saying, "The rich, fudgy texture of the Fudge Round combined with the nostalgic, airy sweetness of our Oatmeal Creme Pie filling creates a flavor profile that is both brand new and comforting all at once. It's the ultimate treat for chocolate lovers and creme pie enthusiasts alike." Those seeking to feed two sweet tooths at once will likely be glad to indulge in a few of these treats upon release, but the grocery aisles will also be stocked with proof that Little Debbie has always catered to a variety of snack cravings.