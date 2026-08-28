7 Bagged Salad Red Flags You Should Never Ignore

Leafy greens are responsible for an estimated 2,307,558 illnesses per year in the United States. That's just a regular year. As of August 18, 2026, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has confirmed 15,716 cases of cyclosporiasis, a gastrointestinal illness linked to the Cyclospora parasite, and 11,841 cases are pending. While the cases represent a cluster of ongoing outbreaks, the largest outbreak, responsible for at least 10,930 illnesses, is linked to iceberg lettuce from pre-packaged salad mixes.

Those numbers shouldn't stop you from eating your veggies, though immunocompromised folks may want to be extra careful. Still, there are steps you can take to reduce the risk of getting sick from salad mix — and red flags you should never ignore.

What's so bad about a salad mix? While a whole head of cabbage has a fairly direct route from farm to store, bagged mixes go through more processing and handling. Cutting, packaging, and even cleaning can increase the risk of contamination. Also, many salad mixes combine leaves from multiple farms. If produce from one farm is compromised, it'll contaminate the whole bag. That doesn't mean you have to give bagged salads up for good, but it does mean you should be extra careful. Keep an eye out for these science-backed warning signs.