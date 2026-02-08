Foods You Should Never Freeze Raw

Buying in bulk can save you money and time. It's a well-meaning act. We've all got a lot on our minds, a lot to do, and a lot to buy. But saving money and time by buying in bulk doesn't always translate to saving the food you've purchased.

The freezer is not a magic cure-all. It's also not a time capsule. While it can halt bacterial growth, and keep things from technically "spoiling," it won't stop ingredients from changing in flavor or texture. That's because freezing is not a neutral act. Freezing is not Switzerland. Water expands into ice crystals, fats separate, and delicate plant cells rupture. Spices that were already fading in the fridge can turn dry and grainy once frozen — and that chocolate you decided to freeze? It may retain its nice crunch, but it's also likely to become chalky and muted in flavor. And then there are the mushy vegetables, watery fruit, and curdled dairy that are now all hiding behind frosty doors.

While the freezer is one of the most useful storage tools we have, it needs to be used thoughtfully. Some ingredients thrive in the chill, while others need prep to survive it, and there are some foods that should never be frozen at all. Before you start tossing everything that's on its way out into the freezer, know the foods that shouldn't get the ice treatment when raw — and what to do with them instead.