Stop Ignoring This Unexpected Cooking Oil That'll Make Ground Beef 10X More Flavorful

Chicken frequently receives the MVP (Most Valuable Protein) for versatility, but don't get caught sleeping on the flexibility of ground beef. This savory meat can be almost anything you need it to be by adding various combinations of seasonings. There are so many ways to impart a specific flavor profile to ground beef that some of these are often overlooked. Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, mentioned one in particular that's perfect for giving the meat an Asian twist.

"Cooking ground beef with sesame oil is a great option when you're making all kinds of Asian-inspired recipes," she says. "It has a unique 'sesame' or toasted nutty flavor, if you're using toasted sesame oil, that you really can't get from other oils." Even the best, most flavorful Italian olive oils seem tame when compared to sesame oil. The unique taste lends well to lettuce wraps, dumpling filling, and the classic Korean dish that's perfect for leftover steak, bibimbap.

"That said," Stevens warns, "it doesn't work for all dishes. You wouldn't want to use it in classic beef tacos or something like a beef ragu sauce." In other words, sesame oil has a very specific profile that doesn't mesh with all types of cuisine. It's also incredibly potent, which makes it imperative that folks use only as much as is needed to keep ingredient from overwhelming the dish.