Use Up Leftover Steak By Transforming It Into This Classic Korean Dish

With the price of beef these days, we don't blame you for wanting to stretch your steak as far as it can go. Maybe you've already gone for a more economical cut, like flank steak or flatiron steak, but once you've had your fill, what do you do with the leftovers? You could just pop it in the microwave for a minute and have it for lunch, but there's nothing wrong with zhuzhing things up a little bit. One option is to turn that leftover steak into a delicious bibimbap.

Bibimbap is a rice dish from Korea; the name literally means "to mix rice." The bowl starts with a bed of rice topped with meat, vegetables, and soy sauce or gochujang (otherwise known as that trendy chili paste recipes from The New York Times are always telling you to use). As for the best beef for the dish, you can use whatever you happen to have leftover, but sirloin will probably be your best bet; not only does it pack a ton of beefy flavor, it's a little less expensive than something like ribeye. (Of course, if you have ribeye, you can feel free to use that, too.)