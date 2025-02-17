The Genius Way To Use Leftover Steak For Next-Day Lunch

It's not hard to incorporate your leftover steak into the next day's meals. The popular protein is commonly used to make steak sandwiches, steak and eggs, quesadillas, and salads. And while these are all delicious options, they've been done and done again with steak. The next time you find yourself with some extra beef from last night's dinner, consider mixing it into a pasta salad instead for a tasty, satisfying lunch.

Between the pasta, meat, and veggie mix-ins, a serving of pasta salad can be a well-rounded, filling meal that's made all the more special with a bit of strip steak, ribeye, or sirloin. Depending on how tender the cut of steak is, slice the meat into thin strips or bite-sized chunks. The best kind of pasta to use for pasta salad is short, intricate shapes such as fusilli or rotini which can easily be speared with a fork and cling to dressing. This isn't the time to use spaghetti or other long, thin strands of pasta.

Dressing for pasta salad tends to typically be either creamy and based in mayonnaise, or an oil-based vinaigrette; either one will work when you include steak. For a tangy twist, just add pickle juice to your pasta salad. The sharpness will help cut through the richness of the meat and the dressing for a balanced bite.