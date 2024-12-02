The Best Pasta Salads Start With The Right Pasta Shapes

Pasta salad is the life of any good party whether that's a picnic or a potluck. It's a dish that screams sunshine, good vibes, and endless creativity. Whether you're whipping up a garlicky lemon herb macaroni salad or going all out with an over-the-top BLT extravaganza, the ways to flavor and dress up your pasta salad are endless; just like the variety of pasta shapes. But does the shape really matter when it comes to tossing and serving up the ultimate pasta salad? You bet it does!

Let's first agree on one thing: The key to a great pasta salad is making sure the pasta is drenched in flavor and thoroughly coated with sauce. Just like how wavy chips hold more dip than flat ones, certain pasta shapes are better at soaking up sauce. That's why corkscrew-shaped pasta is your best bet for pasta salad. Those twists and spirals are perfect for catching every bit of that delicious sauce, covering every nook and cranny.