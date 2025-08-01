For Perfectly Browned Ground Beef Look For This Fat-To-Meat Ratio

Sure, you can fully cook ground beef in a slow cooker, but you'd be missing out on the depth of flavor that browning the meat beforehand lends to the protein. The process is rather straightforward, but things can go awry in a hurry if the fat-to-meat ratio isn't what it should be. Butchery manager at The Local Butcher Shop, Koji Fujioka, clued us in on what to look for on the package so you achieve an optimal texture without drying it out.

In truth, there isn't one specific fat-to-beef ratio that is the perfect proportion for every dish. However, lean ground beef isn't as suitable for browning as fattier mixes. "Fat percentage does make some difference for browning, but not a whole lot," Fujioka said. "I think you should have some fat, say at least 10%, in the grind to render out and help conduct heat." Any leaner than that, and you might even notice your ground beef sticking to the pan while cooking it.

Of course, 90/10 ground beef is still quite lean. While more fat than that isn't necessary for optimal browning, it does make a world of difference where taste is concerned. Fujioka said, "Personally, I like just over 20% fat in my burger grind or ground beef for a meat sauce, but that's more for flavor than for browning efficiency."