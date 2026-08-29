Reddit Says These 8 Bottled Water Brands Are Far Above The Rest

What brand of bottled water is the best? It's a surprisingly contentious topic considering that the vast majority of people may not notice a difference from bottle to bottle. Many of the most committed water drinkers (hydro homies, in the parlance of our time) advise against buying water bottles in the first place, and instead encourage people to spurn plastic and get a good water filter for their home. But old habits die hard, and there's something to be said for the convenience of pulling an ice cold bottle from the fridge and taking it along with you for the day.

As everyone knows, the best way to get a strong opinion about a niche topic is to consult Reddit. So, when the question of the best bottled water brands was posed to r/water and r/HydroHomies, there were a wide range of answers. Perhaps to no one's surprise, nobody said Dasani, which is commonly considered one of the worst-tasting water brands out there. It is a bit surprising, however, that Aquafina, the brand of water Americans like the most, didn't show up often at all.