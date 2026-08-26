The Cajun-Style Meat For Baked Beans That Takes Bacon Down A Peg
Whether you prefer them as a barbecue side dish or in British beans on toast, baked beans are a classic for a reason. They're budget-friendly, protein- and fiber-packed, and loaded with sweet and savory flavor. However, if you're bored of the basic version, consider switching things up and swapping the traditional bacon for a Cajun-style meat that packs a punch of smoky flavor: Cajun andouille sausage. Unlike milder offal-based French andouille, this sausage you need to try is typically made mostly from pork shoulder. It's beloved for its coarse, meaty texture, intensely smoky flavor, and kick of garlic and cayenne.
Cajun andouille is most famous for its roles in gumbo, jambalaya, and other must-try Louisiana dishes, but it also makes an outstanding addition to baked beans. Bacon is typically added to baked beans for a hit of smoke, but Cajun andouille sausage brings even more smokiness, plus a pleasant dose of spice and hearty texture that contrasts beautifully with the sweet legumes. Boosting baked beans with andouille creates a delightfully complex flavor, but incorporating it is no more complicated than making them with bacon.
How to add Cajun andouille sausage to baked beans
Adding Cajun andouille sausage is straightforward, whether you're partial to the best brands of canned baked beans or prefer whipping them up from scratch. Simply chop the links up to your desired size (bite-sized chunks work well), and brown them in a skillet or Dutch oven. Then, incorporate the browned sausage into your favorite baked beans when you would typically add bacon during the cooking process. If this smoky, spicy upgrade is tempting, but you're reluctant to let go of bacon (we get it, bacon is delicious), you don't have to choose – you can add both bacon and Cajun andouille to your baked beans for an extra-rich side dish.
You can amp up the flavor of andouille sausage baked beans even further with some classic Cajun aromatics, like bell peppers, onions, and garlic, or kick up the Louisiana flavor and spice with some Cajun seasoning and Creole mustard. No matter how you season it, this meaty baked bean upgrade gives bacon a run for its money.