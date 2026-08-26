The Cajun-Style Meat For Baked Beans That Takes Bacon Down A Peg

Whether you prefer them as a barbecue side dish or in British beans on toast, baked beans are a classic for a reason. They're budget-friendly, protein- and fiber-packed, and loaded with sweet and savory flavor. However, if you're bored of the basic version, consider switching things up and swapping the traditional bacon for a Cajun-style meat that packs a punch of smoky flavor: Cajun andouille sausage. Unlike milder offal-based French andouille, this sausage you need to try is typically made mostly from pork shoulder. It's beloved for its coarse, meaty texture, intensely smoky flavor, and kick of garlic and cayenne.

Cajun andouille is most famous for its roles in gumbo, jambalaya, and other must-try Louisiana dishes, but it also makes an outstanding addition to baked beans. Bacon is typically added to baked beans for a hit of smoke, but Cajun andouille sausage brings even more smokiness, plus a pleasant dose of spice and hearty texture that contrasts beautifully with the sweet legumes. Boosting baked beans with andouille creates a delightfully complex flavor, but incorporating it is no more complicated than making them with bacon.