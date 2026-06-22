If there's anyone we trust with recommendations for baked beans, it would be the Brits. We may poke fun of them for their food, which is known as boring and bland (for reasons both fair and unfair), but anybody who likes beans on toast in the morning should be considered at least a moderately trustworthy source when it comes to saucy legumes. That's why it's worth noting that, when the question of the best brand of baked beans was raised on the r/AskUK Reddit thread, the answer was nearly unanimous: Branston.

"Branston are miles above everything, case closed," said one Redditor. Another commenter elaborated a bit on what makes Branston so special. "The sauce is just so much better seasoning-wise," they said, before going on to praise their structural integrity. Heinz, incidentally, came out as the biggest loser from that post.

Some Redditors had praise for Marks & Spencer-branded baked beans. "Like many I'd changed from Heinz to Branston, saw a post on here about M&S beans being great so tried them and they've now replaced Branston in the cupboard, and less than half the price too!" shared a fan of these store-brand beans. Others called out the great value of Waitrose Essential, but virtually no one had a kind word to say about Heinz. "So sweet, watery, and an alarming colour," said one person.