The Genius Way To Sneak Croissants Into Your Next Salad
If you put anything on top of a croissant — especially if it's warm and toasty — it's pretty much guaranteed to taste amazing. Put a croissant on top of something else, like in the form of croutons on a salad, and it's likely to become a new favorite.
The next time you find yourself with croissants on hand that are a few days old and slightly dried-out, instead of using the water method to revive stale croissants, breathe new life into the pastries by transforming them into croutons. At this stage, the croissants aren't as moist as they once were, which makes them easier to crisp up while still retaining all their rich, buttery flavor. Simply slice or tear the croissants into roughly ½-inch thick pieces and pop them into an air fryer preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 5 to 8 minutes. For more substantial croutons (almost more like a toasted croissant bite), go for 1-inch thick pieces. You'll have croutons with a tender crunch and a rich flavor which you just can't get from making croutons out of other bread products.
If you want to take croissant croutons one step further, give the shredded pieces a toss in a couple tablespoons of melted butter or olive oil before placing them in the air fryer. Feel free to add a few dashes of dried herbs and seasonings to the mix, such as rosemary, thyme, garlic powder, or onion powder. For a burst of salty, umami flavor, toss the croissant pieces in some grated parmesan cheese.
Salad ingredients that pair best with croissant croutons
You can't go wrong with adding croissant croutons to just about any kind of salad, but they do hit different when paired correctly. Salads with ingredients that are similarly buttery and rich are one of the best pairings, like butter lettuce, romaine, avocado, cheese, hard-boiled eggs, or salmon. Soft textures also contrast well with the crispness of croissant croutons.
Other great salad pairings involve juicy, acidic ingredients, like tomatoes, berries, citrus, or even the tanginess of sauerkraut. Croissant croutons will not only absorb some of the bold flavors of these toppings, their butteriness adds balance to the acidity. You can also take a simple salad dressed in a light vinaigrette from basic to unique with just a handful of croissant croutons sprinkled on top or elevate a Caesar salad by substituting these in for traditional croutons.
For the crispiest results, wait until just before serving to add the croissant croutons to any salad. Tossing them into the salad too early may allow the croutons to absorb too much dressing, making them soggy. You might also consider serving the croutons on top rather than mixing them throughout to keep them crisp longer while also making for an elegant presentation.