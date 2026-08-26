The Genius Way To Sneak Croissants Into Your Next Salad

If you put anything on top of a croissant — especially if it's warm and toasty — it's pretty much guaranteed to taste amazing. Put a croissant on top of something else, like in the form of croutons on a salad, and it's likely to become a new favorite.

The next time you find yourself with croissants on hand that are a few days old and slightly dried-out, instead of using the water method to revive stale croissants, breathe new life into the pastries by transforming them into croutons. At this stage, the croissants aren't as moist as they once were, which makes them easier to crisp up while still retaining all their rich, buttery flavor. Simply slice or tear the croissants into roughly ½-inch thick pieces and pop them into an air fryer preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 5 to 8 minutes. For more substantial croutons (almost more like a toasted croissant bite), go for 1-inch thick pieces. You'll have croutons with a tender crunch and a rich flavor which you just can't get from making croutons out of other bread products.

If you want to take croissant croutons one step further, give the shredded pieces a toss in a couple tablespoons of melted butter or olive oil before placing them in the air fryer. Feel free to add a few dashes of dried herbs and seasonings to the mix, such as rosemary, thyme, garlic powder, or onion powder. For a burst of salty, umami flavor, toss the croissant pieces in some grated parmesan cheese.