The 3-Ingredient Campfire Dessert Cowboys Ate In The Old West

Hollywood's portrayal of food in Western movies tends to focus on the savory meals cowboys ate and the booze they threw back in the Old West. However, real cowboys weren't superhuman; they enjoyed an occasional sweet indulgence just like the rest of us. Case in point: One classic cowboy dessert is spotted pup, a three-ingredient campfire treat with an adorable name. Spotted pup is basically a cowboy take on rice pudding, one of the oldest and most globally beloved desserts. Like much of a cowboy's diet, it relies on shelf-stable ingredients and portable cooking methods.

Variations abound, but at the most basic level spotted pup consists of rice, raisins, and molasses cooked together in a pot over the campfire to form a sweet, sticky delight that bears a striking resemblance to the black-and-white spotted cattle dogs that often accompanied these cowboys. Spotted pup is a creative combination of the staple ingredients real cowboys would have had on hand, and it works surprisingly well. The bittersweet, sticky molasses melds with the sweet, chewy raisins and soft rice to create a flavor- and texture-packed treat that's sure to satisfy even the wildest sweet tooth.