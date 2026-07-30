This 1800s Dessert Cowboys Loved Looks A Lot Like A Breakfast Staple We Eat Today

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In the mid-1800s, there were certain basic staples cowboys ate to keep them fueled for what was often grueling ranch work which are still seen on contemporary dinner tables, like beans and stew. There wasn't that much in the way of treats in their diet, but there was one dessert that's pretty similar to the main attraction at your favorite donut shop. The dessert was a soft, dense fried concoction called bear sign, and it was so beloved in the Old West that cowboys would supposedly traverse great distances through arduous terrain just to get a taste.

During the 1800s, ranch cooks (also known as "cookies") would mix together what we would in modern times consider simple pantry ingredients to form a rudimentary type of dough that was then fried, much like how donuts are made today. The primary difference is that bear sign was a lump of fried dough as opposed to a perfectly circular treat with a hole in the middle. In a way, the appearance resembled bear scat, hence the unappetizing name.

Because sourcing the ingredients needed for bear sign was more difficult than buying pantry staples at Costco, it was considered a rare treat. Ranch hands were so enamored with the sweet dessert that they would occasionally forgo wages and opt to be paid with a helping of bear sign. There are stories about cowboys regularly traveling upwards of 20 miles out of their way when they caught wind that a trail cook was whipping some up. Fortunately, a quick trip to the grocery store is all people need to try them now.