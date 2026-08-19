Trader Joe's Just Brought Back This Discontinued Seasoning, But Fans Say There's Still Something Missing

Trader Joe's has shown it isn't afraid to bring back products fans adore with the recent return of its apple cider donuts, and the grocer has proved it yet again by reintroducing the lemon pepper seasoning to store shelves after it disappeared seemingly for good back in 2022. This time around, each bottle is 2.5 ounces and priced at $2.49 — a competitive price tag when compared to similar products. The lemon pepper is sure to be a useful seasoning for making sheet-pan dinners taste gourmet, but longtime shoppers have noted the returning product is missing the grinder that was built into its previous bottle.

For those unaware, the Trader Joe's product used to come with unground black peppercorn, sea salt, dried onion, and dried lemon rind; all of which could be freshly crushed as needed using the built-in grinder. This new version of the seasoning comes in shaker bottles containing pre-ground ingredients — a decision that has disappointed some customers. "That grinder was the best! I still miss it all these years later. I hope the seasoning tastes the same," wrote one Redditor.