I Tried And Ranked 6 Waffle House Waffles From Worst To Hands-Down Best

Though nowadays Waffle House more commonly appears in national headlines (or goes viral on social media) for the ridiculous behavior that occasionally occurs inside its walls, the 24-hour diner chain has been serving up hearty, filling, and surprisingly high-quality comfort food all the way back to the 1950s. Today, Waffle House operates more than 2,000 stores in 25 states. Despite the brand's name, it might just be the hashbrowns (and the iconic lingo that has developed around them) that have become its most famous menu item, but the waffles — of which the chain serves over 300,000 daily — are also insanely delicious.

What is it that makes these waffles so great? For one, they aren't Belgian-style waffles, with the latter's tall sides and large grid, but rather they are thin with small grid marks, creating dozens of pockets for butter, syrup, and other toppings. They're lightly crisp on the outside, but texturally notable for their airy tenderness, which melts in the mouth. Taste-wise, they're sweet and rich — due to the addition of sugar, eggs, and half-and-half — with a notable buttermilk aroma and flavor. In sum, they really do live up to the Waffle House name.

The diner's standard menu includes the classic waffle (a.k.a. plain), as well as four add-in or topping choices. To celebrate the glory of this all-American dish — no excuse needed — we decided to taste each waffle variation, including a limited, special option, to determine which Waffle House waffle configuration stands above the rest.