Waffle House's Waffle Mix Is Sourced From This Texas Company Older Than The Civil War

While Waffle House's hash browns are legendary, and the eggs are served fresh and tasty, the diner chain earned its name for a reason: the waffles. For the sake of brand and chain consistency, every Waffle House waffle should taste similarly delicious, and they do, thanks in part to the waffle mix, sourced from a Texas company.

Waffle House has been in business since 1955, but the company that provides its waffle mix is much older. More than a century older, in fact, as C.H. Guenther & Son Inc. (CHG), which supplies Waffle House with waffle mix, was founded as a flour mill in 1851, predating the American Civil War by a decade.

Today, far from being a humble flour mill, CHG, which is headquartered in San Antonio, is a major food company. In addition to supplying Waffle House with the much-beloved waffle mix that makes the chain's namesake product, CHG is the owner of multiple food brands, including Cookietree Bakeries, Sun-Bird seasonings, and Mi Rancho tortillas, with a portfolio that continues to grow.