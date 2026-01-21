Waffle House's Waffle Mix Is Sourced From This Texas Company Older Than The Civil War
While Waffle House's hash browns are legendary, and the eggs are served fresh and tasty, the diner chain earned its name for a reason: the waffles. For the sake of brand and chain consistency, every Waffle House waffle should taste similarly delicious, and they do, thanks in part to the waffle mix, sourced from a Texas company.
Waffle House has been in business since 1955, but the company that provides its waffle mix is much older. More than a century older, in fact, as C.H. Guenther & Son Inc. (CHG), which supplies Waffle House with waffle mix, was founded as a flour mill in 1851, predating the American Civil War by a decade.
Today, far from being a humble flour mill, CHG, which is headquartered in San Antonio, is a major food company. In addition to supplying Waffle House with the much-beloved waffle mix that makes the chain's namesake product, CHG is the owner of multiple food brands, including Cookietree Bakeries, Sun-Bird seasonings, and Mi Rancho tortillas, with a portfolio that continues to grow.
You can prepare Waffle House-style waffles with the CHG mix at home
While many Waffle House fans might say that the CHG waffle mix, which Waffle House describes as "Original Sweet Cream Waffle Mix," is best enjoyed in the form of a fresh waffle eaten with butter and syrup at your local Waffle House, that's not the only way to enjoy it. You can also make a Waffle House waffle at home thanks to the boxes of waffle mix for sale on the Waffle House website.
The waffle mix has pretty bare-bones ingredients, consisting mostly of enriched flour, sugar, and palm oil, with a little baking soda added for leavening. The instructions on the box say to mix the dry ingredients with eggs and half-and-half (perhaps the extra-fatty substitution of half-and-half for milk is what makes Waffle House's waffles so delicious). True, most Waffle Houses are open 24 hours and adopt the famous "anything goes" atmosphere, so you don't really need to make waffles at home, but it can be nice to stay in. This way, you can avoid witnessing a fight at Waffle House or experiencing the early rush. Best of all, if you make your Waffle House waffles at home, you can try viral TikTok hacks without bothering the staff.