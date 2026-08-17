Waffle House is a true institution of the southern United States, known for its 24/7 schedule, chaotic clientele, viral visits from World Cup fans, and breakfast available all day and all night. On this breakfast menu is the restaurant's namesake dish, the classic waffle, which comes out even better when you ask for it to be made "well done." This request will result in a waffle that's allowed to cook for just a while longer, giving it a deeper brown color and crispier edges.

Some people even ask for a specific cook time for their waffle — those that like it just shy of burnt may specifically request between seven and 10 minutes. Customers and employees alike have noted that ordering a well-done waffle is an acceptable request, so it's clearly a simple and painless way to get an even better waffle from the restaurant.

Waffle House's waffle mix is sourced from C.H. Guenther & Son Inc. in Texas, and the recipe uses half-and-half rather than milk to make the batter — they tend to be on the softer side. Now, those who'd argue that soft waffles are better than crispy ones will likely be against the well-done waffle hack, but if you feel like the more tender texture makes waffles too similar to pancakes for your liking, a longer cook time can improve your experience immensely.