14 Store-Bought Flour Tortillas, Ranked Worst To Best

Corn tortillas may have a longer history in Mexico, but flour tortillas have been relevant in the country since the Spanish colonization in the 16th century, particularly in Sonora and other northern regions. While corn tortillas tend to have more flavor than their flour counterparts, the latter are often easier to make, softer, and more pliable, making them a popular option across both Mexico and the U.S., and particularly useful in the oversized burritos, fajitas, and quesadillas of Tex-Mex cuisine.

As such, let's take a look at some of the best and worst store-bought tortillas on the market, evaluating them not only for flavor and texture, but also for the quality of their ingredients. For this exercise, we'll consider both everyday and artisanal options, though we won't be able to include every option on the market (because there are just too many). Before we jump in, it is also worth pointing out that I am a gringo who has no Mexican heritage and has not spent any significant time in the Southwest. While I'll do my best to explain the logic of my ranking decisions below, any unintended offense caused might be considered in that context.