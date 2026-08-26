14 Store-Bought Flour Tortillas, Ranked Worst To Best
Corn tortillas may have a longer history in Mexico, but flour tortillas have been relevant in the country since the Spanish colonization in the 16th century, particularly in Sonora and other northern regions. While corn tortillas tend to have more flavor than their flour counterparts, the latter are often easier to make, softer, and more pliable, making them a popular option across both Mexico and the U.S., and particularly useful in the oversized burritos, fajitas, and quesadillas of Tex-Mex cuisine.
As such, let's take a look at some of the best and worst store-bought tortillas on the market, evaluating them not only for flavor and texture, but also for the quality of their ingredients. For this exercise, we'll consider both everyday and artisanal options, though we won't be able to include every option on the market (because there are just too many). Before we jump in, it is also worth pointing out that I am a gringo who has no Mexican heritage and has not spent any significant time in the Southwest. While I'll do my best to explain the logic of my ranking decisions below, any unintended offense caused might be considered in that context.
14. La Tortilla Factory Organic Traditional Flour Tortillas
These are just plain weird. Unlike any of the other tortillas on this list, these offer a strong flavor that can only be described as strangely sweet. Though it's not like one would confuse these with a dessert, the sweetness seems absolutely out of place in a tortilla and manages to linger unpleasantly on the palate after eating these. Organic cane sugar appears on the ingredients list, which may account for some of the sweetness, but the intensity of the flavor is still difficult to explain.
It's a real shame, because I love the organic aspect of these tortillas. They're USDA-certified organic, use three main ingredients — wheat flour, water, and palm fruit oil — and contain no chemical preservatives. They're just about everything I look for in a quality tortilla and have a nice soft, pliable texture straight from the package, but I just can't get past that off-putting sweet note.
13. Ortega Flour Tortillas
The apparent differentiator in these tortillas by Mexican-American giant Ortega is that they contain 40% less sodium than an unnamed leading flour tortilla brand, in this case 200 mg per serving versus 410 mg. (Though the competitor isn't explicitly stated, Mission flour tortillas contain 410 mg sodium per serving.) These Ortega tortillas are okay; the one notable thing about them is that there's a slight off-flavor in the aftertaste, something a bit plastic or artificial. Thankfully, it's more of a background note here, unlike the aforementioned La Tortilla Factory issue.
In addition to some minor dings for flavor, these are chock-full of preservatives — including potassium sorbate, sodium metabisulfate, and calcium propionate — and use both hydrogenated and interesterified oils. (In fairness, the use of preservatives and shortening is typical of tortillas in this category.) In other words, they don't taste great, the price is fine but nothing special at about $0.22 per ounce in the Philly suburbs as of August 2026. The ingredients aren't particularly impressive, either. While these tortillas will surely do in a pinch, I wouldn't reach for them again.
12. Father Sam's Wheat Wraps
Father Sam's is an independent company founded in the 1970s after an Episcopal priest in Rochester, New York started a commercial bakery for his popular flatbreads. Though pita bread is the company's flagship product, it also sells tortillas, such as these wheat wraps. Though these offer a pleasantly hearty wheat flavor, they are problematic texture-wise.
In particular, they're notably rubbery. Plus, they can quickly become slimy when stored for a few days in the fridge, both of which are big enough issues to keep them lower on this list. On the positive side, they're relatively flexible in terms of preparation, meaning they work well raw as sandwich wraps or cooked for tacos or quesadillas. They also contain 6 grams of fiber per tortilla but only 70 calories and 5 grams of net carbs. Then again, like many other store-brand tortillas, these use dough conditioners (such as calcium sorbate), emulsifiers (like monoglycerides), and a number of chemical preservatives.
11. Mission Original Whole Wheat Flour Tortillas
Mission is generally accepted to be the leading tortilla brand in the U.S., and is owned by parent company Gruma, one of the largest corn flour and tortilla companies in the world, which also makes Guerrero tortillas and Maseca masa harina. As such, Misson's products are widely available, and in particular offer a whole wheat option at a wide scale to anyone looking for a higher-fiber tortilla — in this case 5 grams per serving versus 1 grams for the white flour tortillas.
The downside to whole wheat tortillas is that they tend to be a bit tougher, lacking the pillowy tenderness associated with some of the best flour tortillas. That is certainly the case here. Though these also claim Mission's "super soft" tagline on the bag, they aren't nearly as soft as Mission's white flour tortillas, among others. They do offer a bit more flavor than the white-flour options — in the form of nutty, wheaty notes — but less so than some of the other whole wheat options we discuss below. In sum, these are fine and worth a try if they're the only whole wheat option available, but they don't stand out.
10. 365 by Whole Foods Market Flour Tortillas
Evaluating these Whole Foods tortillas is particularly challenging, because when used raw or lightly heated in the microwave, they are far too fibrous. As in, they're fibrous to the point that the tortilla becomes gummy in the mouth, taking over any enjoyment from the other ingredients. On the other hand, when heated in a skillet until browned, these tortillas transform into something else entirely: a wonderfully flaky, soft but playfully chewy, nearly perfect tortilla. As such, if this article were titled, for example, "The Best Flour Tortillas For Quesadillas," these would be near, if not at, the top. Because they only shine in this one use case, however, and are below average in other contexts, it only feels fair to keep them further down the list.
Ingredient-wise, it is perhaps a bit disappointing to see that Whole Foods, once considered a beacon for health food lovers, uses many of the same preservatives, dough conditioners, and shortening products that supermarket brands include. If these tortillas were significantly healthier, perhaps the excessive chewiness could be excused. Lastly, it is frustrating that these only come in an overly small soft-taco size (which seems to be 5 inches at most) and a 10-inch burrito size, lacking the more common 8-inch variety that most of the other brands offer (at my local store, at least).
9. Chi-Chi's Flour Tortillas
We're now entering the generic, mass-market, average flour tortilla portion of this list. In other words, the next few choices are all relatively similar: clean flavor, soft texture, versatile usage, mediocre ingredients. To be honest, I'm splitting hairs to put one above the other. These Chi-Chi's flour tortillas, which come in four sizes (taco, street taco, fajita, or burrito), are fine. They certainly won't cause any issues on Tex-Mex night, but they won't be the star either. They're here, and they're fine.
The Chi-Chi's brand, of course, first became famous as a Tex-Mex restaurant chain that was established in the 1970s and gained popularity over the ensuing decades. In 1987, riding this wave of popularity, Hormel Foods purchased the rights to use the Chi-Chi's name on salsa and other grocery items, which would eventually include tortillas. Though the Chi-Chi's restaurant chain went out of business in the early 2000s after a variety of operational issues, Hormel's continued producing Chi-Chi's products separately, thus remaining in stores even as the once-iconic eatery faded from memory.
8. Mission Super Soft Flour Tortillas
As noted above, Mission is the top-selling tortilla company in the U.S. and prides itself on these "super soft" tortillas. As such, I was expecting true pillowy glory, a tender and toothsome bite that stands above the crowd. That, however, isn't the case. Like the Chi-Chi's flour tortillas, these are fine. But they're not notably softer than any others, and they're a bit bland. If anything, there's a slightly raw flour note here that doesn't do them any favors.
On the other hand, these are a perfectly fine option for fajita or taco night that won't cause any problems. They're widely available, about three bucks a pack, and serve their purpose: to help shovel mountains of meat, vegetables, and, most importantly, cheese, into our gullets. A middle-of-the-pack finish for these is actually perfectly appropriate, because they're about as average as tortillas get. Which I suppose makes sense for the most ubiquitous tortilla brand in the land.
7. La Banderita Flour Tortillas
Ok, this is it. These are the last of the middling, average, plain flour tortillas in this little mini group. I promise. So why did I put them above the others? Again, we're splitting hairs here, but to me they tasted just a bit more balanced than the last two, and were slightly softer, with a pleasant texture that improves after heating, especially in a skillet. When we're talking average flour tortillas, those differences seem like plenty to propel these to the top of this particular heap. Is all this worth the extra $0.20 that I paid for a pack at my local Giant? That, I suppose, is a matter of personal taste.
La Banderita tortillas are produced by family-owned Ole Mexican Foods, founded in Atlanta in 1988 as a tortilla chip company. The company also produces the line of Xtreme Wellness! wraps. Today, La Banderita branded products are available in grocery stores across the country.
6. Chi-Chi's Whole Wheat Tortillas
These are definitely more interesting than the past few choices. For one, they have a notably bold wheat flavor that's nutty and intense. While this may not be for everyone, those looking for their tortillas to bring something to the table will likely appreciate this aspect. In addition, they're the softest whole wheat tortillas on this list, with a notably plush texture. If the last three white flour tortillas are used to support their fillings and get out of the way, these want to be the star of the show, both in flavor and texture.
On the downside, they can be a bit dry. That wheatiness, in other words, can become overwhelming, and add an aridity that isn't often found in other tortillas. In addition, these tortillas have, if my calculations are correct, more ingredients than any other product on this list. I counted 30 ingredients in total, many of which are preservatives or dough conditioners. Nothing as simple as a tortilla should need anything close to that many.
5. Guerrero Caseras Flour Tortillas
Speaking of pillowy textures — and despite Mission's aforementioned claims — these Guerrero tortillas have the cushiest mouthfeel of the flour tortillas featured here. They're slightly thicker than some of the others, and offer a chewiness that is both hearty and weightless at the same time, present but not cumbersome. They also crisp up beautifully, becoming slightly flaky without losing their toothsome qualities. They're also nice and clean in flavor, offering a light wheat element without any artificial notes.
In this case, Guerrero — which is owned by the same parent company as Mission — uses the term "caseras," which roughly translates to "homemade" in Spanish. There's no regulation on this term, though the brand perhaps utilizes it to indicate a more rustic, thicker tortilla, as noted in the description above. Intentional or not, the tortillas certainly seem to deliver on this promise here. And, in the end, these seem at least a half step up in overall quality, especially compared to the other mass-market flour tortillas.
4. Trader Joe's Homestyle Whole Wheat Flour Tortillas
With its first (but not last) entry, Trader Joe's enters the fray with a well-balanced whole wheat tortilla that checks all the boxes. It works in a variety of preparations, has a pure, wholesome flavor, and a texture that's slightly chewy when raw and nicely flaky when toasted. Though not as aggressively flavored as the Chi-Chi's whole wheat option, the wheat flavor here is present, but in a more even and harmonious way.
Trader Joe's tortilla options also tend to use fewer ingredients, and mostly (though perhaps not entirely) whole, easily understood ingredients, especially when compared to the mass-market supermarket brands. (For example, instead of a chemical preservative, this uses cultured wheat flour to extend shelf life.) TJ's prices are approximately equivalent, if not cheaper than the average tortillas, which makes these a great option for those who have access to one of these stores ... but read on for an even better TJ's option.
3. Nature's Promise Organic Soft Flour Tortillas
I must admit that when I first saw these, I wasn't expecting much. They're drab to look at, especially on the side that lacks char marks, They lack a visually pillowy texture, and they seem rough to the touch. But then I dug in, and learned how wrong my initial impression was. Despite my hesitations upon picking one up, the texture here is actually excellent: soft yet chewy, and wonderfully flaky when heated in a pan. They're nice raw and even better warmed, and have a pristine flavor that is present but not intrusive. Plus, of course, they're USDA-certified organic, low in sodium, and made from a short, legible list of ingredients, making them among the healthier options on this list.
The Nature's Promise brand is owned by Dutch-Belgian conglomerate Ahold Delhaize, meaning its products are available in grocery stores of the same family, which include Food Lion, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, and both chains called Giant. Aside from availability issues beyond those specific stores, the other downside to these tortillas is the cost: at my local Giant in Pennsylvania, these run $0.31 per ounce, compared to Mission's $0.17. Otherwise, they're absolutely worth picking up.
2. Trader Joe's Sonora Style Flour Tortillas
As noted above, flour tortillas are important to northern Mexican cuisine, and this is particularly true in the Sonora region, where a specific style of stretchy, charred, and abnormally large flour tortilla is the local specialty. These flatbreads are specifically prized for their thin, soft texture and light flavor, punctuated with a slight sweetness.
All that considered, having never actually tried one of these delicacies in Sonora, it's difficult to say whether Trader Joe's Sonora Style Flour Tortillas are authentic to what's found in that part of Mexico. Regardless, it can still be said that these are excellent flour tortillas. They feature a beautifully tender texture with a subtly fresh wheat flavor, and are made from a small number of recognizable ingredients. Though these are delicious right out of the bag, they're even better crisped in a skillet, maintaining their internal tenderness even as the outside firms up. As such, these are incredibly versatile and easy to use in a variety of preparations. And all this is available in a crowd-pleasing 12-pack for just $3.29 ($0.18/ounce).
1. Vista Hermosa Flour Tortillas
Compared to every other option on this list, Vista Hermosa's Flour Tortillas are an absolute revelation. Made from just five simple ingredients — organic wheat flour, cassava, avocado oil, salt, and water — they're simply incredible. There's an amazing flakiness on display here, but at the same time they remain soft and elastic. Delicious right out of the bag, they're even more spectacular when toasted in a pan, a process that enhances the surreal flakiness without sacrificing tenderness. And the flavor is so focused and pure.
Though mostly following a traditional recipe and technique, Vista Hermosa swaps lard for avocado oil to keep its tortillas 100% vegan. There's also a bit of cassava, otherwise known as yuca. As Vista Hermosa's Jason DeBriere told Mashed, this ingredient helps maintain moisture and makes the tortilla more pliable. (With an execution like this, it's impossible to question these decisions.) While significantly more expensive than most of the other tortillas on this list — $6.99 for a pack of eight, or $0.58/ounce — the premium quality here is well worth the extra cost.
Methodology
To select which tortillas to include from the large selection of options that loosely fit within the flour tortilla category, I started by eliminating the ones that don't feature actual wheat flour as a prominent ingredient. In other words, any carb counter or similarly marketed items made from wheat-flour-like but not exactly wheat ingredients like pea protein, wheat gluten, etc., were out. Anything with alternative flours, e.g., almond, chickpea, was also ineligible.
From the remaining options, I tried to include a mix of tortillas made from standard white flour, whole wheat flour, and organic flour. I also looked for options at varying price points, from cheap brands found in discount stores to higher-end, refrigerated options from the likes of Whole Foods. Prices indicated above are those found at Giant, Wegmans, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's in suburban Philadelphia, and of course may vary by location.
To evaluate the flavor of each tortilla, I sampled them raw, heated in the microwave (wet-towel method), and crisped in a skillet. I also tried each one wrapped around an appropriate filling. I took taste and texture across these various preparations into consideration, and lastly evaluated the quality of ingredients used. As for what I will make with all these leftovers, maybe I'll give tortilla soup a go. Or, perhaps tortilla pizza. And there are always tortilla chips. I'll just have to see where inspiration strikes!