Review: Skip The Sheetz Buzz Beanz Energy Coffee Drinks For Literally Any Other Coffee Drink

The Sheetz Buzz Beans collection of drinks offers a rather unexpected spread of flavors. Perhaps the most basic of these coffee drinks is the mocha flavor. Since this was the first can I tried, it was also the first time I opened one of these cans. The side of each can recommended that I give it a shake before opening. So, I duly followed the directions to the letter, but I was met with a fizzy, explosive opening, teaching me that in future can openings, I would need to be much gentler in my shaking.

In any case, this was the most basic flavor, but it was also the one that tasted most like coffee. It tasted something like the bottled Starbucks mocha Frappuccino drinks I enjoyed as a high schooler. Since those days, my coffee tastes have significantly changed, and I now find this flavor to be much more sugary than necessary. The Sheetz Buzz Beans mocha offering was closer to chocolate milk than the mix of sweet and bitter chocolate you would ideally get from a tasty mocha sauce, and, while it wasn't the most offensive of the flavors I tried, I also didn't take more than a few sips.