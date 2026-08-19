British cuisine sometimes gets a bad rap, but one food many people can agree tastes better across the pond is biscuits (aka cookies, for the Americans). These crumbly, cracker-like cookies are a British culinary classic best enjoyed with a piping hot cuppa English breakfast tea (which is not the same as Irish breakfast tea). However, while there are a plethora of delectable British biscuits on the market, just being from the U.K. doesn't mean a biscuit is guaranteed to taste great. Case in point: We ranked 13 iconic British biscuits from worst to best, and Burton's Rich Tea Biscuits came in dead last.

It might be a historical myth that British food is boring and flavorless, but in this case it rings true. Our taste tester found the flaky, semi-sweet tea cookies superlatively bland and brittle. "We're talking zero flavor," our reviewer wrote. "Even when dunked, these seem to somehow suck flavor out of the tea rather than enhance it."