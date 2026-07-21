13 Iconic British Biscuits, Ranked Worst To Best

From an outsider's perspective, is there anything more British than the ritual of a lovely cup of tea alongside some biscuits? Maybe the stiff upper lip? The royals? Still, tea and biscuits — a ritual that developed in the 19th century among the gentry and spread from there — has to be near the top of the list. While this tradition never really caught on in the U.S. — we're more coffee drinkers, though a cup of joe also pairs excellently with a nice cookie (our word for biscuits) — global distribution has made it much easier to find many of the U.K.'s popular biscuit brands this side of the pond, allowing the Anglophiles among us to travel with only our palates.

To get this out there sooner rather than later, I'm an American who has neither British heritage nor has spent any significant time in the U.K., other than a few vacations. While I've tried a few of these biscuit brands or styles in the past, for the most part I'm a newbie. As such, the impressions and rankings shared below are given from specifically that perspective. I am, in other words, not a lifetime consumer of Jaffa or Jammie, but I'm willing and open to take my taste buds for a ride across the ocean. If my rankings offend, just remember to keep calm and carry on.