Forget Dollar Tree — This Rival Store Has The Perfect Fall Finds For $1 Each

Pumpkin creep is upon us, folks. It's only August, but stores around the country are already gearing up for the fall season, advertising merchandise that sets the tone for cozy autumn vibes. While some of us still milking every remaining ounce of fun out of summer may not appreciate it, others, like members of the Starbucks secret society of fall lovers, are chomping at the bit to celebrate the upcoming season with pumpkin spice lattes, sweatshirts, and homemade baked goods. If you land in the latter category, Dollar General has some fall finds you'll want to check out, especially given they only cost $1.

Regular patrons of dollar stores know the store names are a bit misleading because not everything is actually a dollar anymore. But Dollar General still sells thousands of products for just one buck, keeping your bill low as you stock up on pantry staples, plates and glassware, and all those other items you can't live without. The store's latest fall finds are no exception, and they're a terrific way to get into the spirit of comfy season. Whether you're looking for some practical kitchen essentials or eye-catching seasonal decor, these $1 products from Dollar General might be just what you need.