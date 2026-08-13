Forget Dollar Tree — This Rival Store Has The Perfect Fall Finds For $1 Each
Pumpkin creep is upon us, folks. It's only August, but stores around the country are already gearing up for the fall season, advertising merchandise that sets the tone for cozy autumn vibes. While some of us still milking every remaining ounce of fun out of summer may not appreciate it, others, like members of the Starbucks secret society of fall lovers, are chomping at the bit to celebrate the upcoming season with pumpkin spice lattes, sweatshirts, and homemade baked goods. If you land in the latter category, Dollar General has some fall finds you'll want to check out, especially given they only cost $1.
Regular patrons of dollar stores know the store names are a bit misleading because not everything is actually a dollar anymore. But Dollar General still sells thousands of products for just one buck, keeping your bill low as you stock up on pantry staples, plates and glassware, and all those other items you can't live without. The store's latest fall finds are no exception, and they're a terrific way to get into the spirit of comfy season. Whether you're looking for some practical kitchen essentials or eye-catching seasonal decor, these $1 products from Dollar General might be just what you need.
Orange pumpkin jar to store candies
Dollar General has released a cute pumpkin-shaped storage jar that just screams "fall." Whether you keep it on the kitchen counter or set it on your coffee table, the festive transparent orange color and pumpkin silhouette ooze harvest season charm. It's a fantastic way to store any candy you don't give out on Halloween, and it would work equally well for displaying homemade Thanksgiving treats while keeping them out of the open air with the lid on.
Snag Dollar General's Harvest Orange Pumpkin-Shaped Transparent Storage Jar for $1.
White ramekins for pumpkin soufflés
With autumn comes football season, and what better way to serve your dips and small game day snacks than in an adorable fall-themed ramekin? The small serving dish is embossed with pumpkins that are visible but not too ornate to be a distraction. Don't worry if you're not into sports; there are plenty of uses for the ramekins, like making pumpkin soufflés.
Grab a Harvest White Pumpkin Embossed Ramekin Bowl from Dollar General for $1.
Orange-and-white mitts to bring out the casseroles
We all know that fall means tasty homemade comfort food, and Dollar General's seasonal oven mitts with soft inner lining and heat-resistant materials are perfect for keeping your hands protected while making those delicious eats. The design's "cozy season" text, orange-and-white stripes, and prints featuring mugs with whipped cream and cinnamon sticks create an aura of warmth in the kitchen. At the advertised price, it's an absolute steal.
Pick up Dollar General's Perfect Harvest Halloween 'Cozy Season' Printed Oven Mitt for $1.