Forget Dollar Tree, This Rival Store Cut Prices Down To $1 Or Less On Thousands Of Products

You might be wondering why Dollar General decided to go this route, since most corporations don't exactly cut prices out of the goodness of their hearts. During the earnings call, chief executive officer Todd Vasos said that the company did notice the price pinch on customers' spending habits, especially due to the recent increase in gas prices. He said on the call, "As part of our overall approach to this price point, we continue to emphasize and strengthen our Value Valley offering, which is comprised of more than 500 rotating items all at $1. Of note, this offering once again outperformed the chain average in Q1 with a comp sales increase of 18.4%."

Increased sales, of course, often mean more revenue, though some big chains do rely on loss leaders like Costco's rotisserie chicken to bring people in. Vasos also added, in regard to the dollar pricing, "In addition, we are seeing customer penetration growth across low, middle, and high income segments as customers across all income cohorts take value at increasing rates. Notably, across these cohorts, the largest increase in customer count came from the highest income segment."

So even higher earners are being price-conscious in today's market, and they're the ones driving a significant volume of sales. That being said, having more dollar options benefits all shoppers, making dinner staples more affordable. One can only hope that this strategy comes to other types of stores too, as our wallets can certainly use a break at this point.