The Hands-Down Cheapest Meal At 7 Popular Fast Food Chains In 2026
There was a time not too long ago when fast food meant cheap by default. Now, dollar menus are a thing of the past and many fast food joints serve up a side of sticker shock along with your burger and fries. Where did all the deals go?
While it's hard to find a fast food meal that competes with pre-pandemic prices, many popular chains still offer a few affordable options. After all, chains know that sky-high menu prices keep customers away. I've scoured fast food menus to find the cheapest meals at seven nationwide chains. Every meal on this list includes at least one drink, one main, and one side — no skimpy, two-piece meals allowed.
As every fast-food diner knows, deals don't always apply at every location. I've included the advertised price when applicable along with the price at my nearest location. Double check your own location for the most accurate info.
Dairy Queen Original Cheeseburger Meal Deal
Dairy Queen's Original Cheeseburger Meal Deal is sweet tooth-certified: While many fast food combo meals are strictly savory, Dairy Queen's deal includes a small sundae with your choice of toppings. You'll also get one medium drink, one cheeseburger, and an order of fries. If you find burgers kind of bleh, you can easily opt for the 3-Piece Chicken Strip Meal Deal instead.
Dairy Queen prices both Meal Deals at $7 on its website, but my local Dairy Queen charges $8 for each. Both meals include the option to swap the sundae for a small Blizzard for an additional $2.
Taco Bell's Luxe Boxes
Taco Bell's Luxe Boxes offer a wide range of flavors and affordable prices, but according to Taco Bell's promotional materials the Classic Luxe Box is the cheapest. The chain advertises the Classic Luxe Box at just $5, which gets you one medium drink, one Beefy 5-layer Burrito, one crunchy taco, and one bag of cinnamon twists.
It's a solid deal, but the Build Your Own Luxe Cravings Box might be even better. The Build Your Own Luxe Cravings Box is slightly more expensive at $5.99, but it comes with an impressive array of options. Pick a main, like the Chalupa Supreme, the Cheesy Gordita Crunch, or the Crunchwrap Supreme; add a classic, like a Spicy Potato Soft Taco or a Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito; select a side; and finish off the meal with a medium drink. Vegetarians will find plenty of meat-free options with this one.
Wendy's 4 for $6 Biggie Bags
Wendy's $6 Biggie Bags come with either a Jr. Cheeseburger (with or without bacon), a crispy chicken sandwich, or a Double Stack. The sandwiches are paired with a small drink, small serving of fries, and four chicken nuggets. You can choose between spicy and plain nuggets, and swap your soda for a chocolate or vanilla Frosty at no extra cost. Wendy's also has $4 and $8 Biggie Bags with varying options.
Sonic's $7 Big Deal Meal
Sonic's $7 Big Deal Meal includes a Sonic Cheeseburger, a small serving of Chicken Bites, a medium drink, and a side of fries or tots. While some fast food meal deals limit customers to ultra-basic burgers, Sonic doesn't skimp out. The burger includes fresh toppings like lettuce, tomato, and pickle. If you prefer a little more flexibility, Sonic also gives customers the option to upgrade sides, drinks, and burger toppings. Upgrades range from a few cents to a few dollars extra.
Burger King's Double Cheeseburger meal
A double cheeseburger, small drink, and small fries costs $7.39 at my location. The double-patty burger comes with cheese, pickles, ketchup, and mustard, but you'll need to pay a few cents extra for lettuce or tomato. Customers hoping to try the new-and-improved Whopper can buy a small Whopper Jr. Meal for $7.49, though the single-patty burger won't give you as much bang for your buck.
McDonald's $5 Meal Deals
McDonald's is trying hard to beat the allegations it's become overpriced with new additions to its value menu. While the chain's $4 breakfast meals technically meet the criteria of one main, one side, and one drink, they've earned a skimpy reputation. The chain's $5 Meal Deals will give you more mileage: The four-piece meals include a McDouble or McChicken (spicy or original), four nuggets, a small side of fries, and a small drink. It's worth noting the McChicken and the Hot n Spicy McChicken meal are both available for the advertised $5 price, but the limited-time McDouble Meal Deal costs $6.
Subway's $6.99 Meal of the Day
Gone are the days of Subway's $5 Footlong and the same goes for Subway's short-lived Sub Club Loyalty Program. The chain's Meal of the Day now costs $6.99 for a six-inch sub, and as the name implies the type of sub changes daily so you'll have to plan ahead or just take what you can get. Still, it's a solid deal if you don't think too hard about the chain's past prices. The sandwich comes with a drink and either a bag of chips or two cookies, and customers have the option to upgrade to a footlong for $9.99.