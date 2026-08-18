The Hands-Down Cheapest Meal At 7 Popular Fast Food Chains In 2026

There was a time not too long ago when fast food meant cheap by default. Now, dollar menus are a thing of the past and many fast food joints serve up a side of sticker shock along with your burger and fries. Where did all the deals go?

While it's hard to find a fast food meal that competes with pre-pandemic prices, many popular chains still offer a few affordable options. After all, chains know that sky-high menu prices keep customers away. I've scoured fast food menus to find the cheapest meals at seven nationwide chains. Every meal on this list includes at least one drink, one main, and one side — no skimpy, two-piece meals allowed.

As every fast-food diner knows, deals don't always apply at every location. I've included the advertised price when applicable along with the price at my nearest location. Double check your own location for the most accurate info.