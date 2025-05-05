Where Did All The Fast Food Dollar Menus Go?

There have always been fast food menu items that upset customers, but nowadays, it's the items that aren't on the menu that's upsetting. Dollar menus at fast food restaurants have turned plenty of people's last few dollars into a glorious, filling meal. When these coveted low prices vanished, it seemed like yet another time fast food restaurants tried to trick customers. It's okay to give up hope and mourn the loss of the one-dollar cheeseburger, because it's likely gone for good. It's also okay to blame inflation — partially.

From 2019 to 2024 costs of running a restaurant have gone up significantly, with a 29% increase in food costs alone according to Push Operations. The dollar isn't as mighty as it once was, and for fast food restaurants, the dollar menus were already difficult to keep available without losing money. When McDonald's began offering items for one dollar in 2002, customers spent an average of $0.03 less per visit.

Still, removing dollar menus seems like a win for everyone but the actual people buying the food. So, value menus have been introduced to keep chain restaurants worthy of consumers' money. In January 2025, McDonald's launched its McValue menu with a "buy one, add one for $1" model. Burger King's value menu offers two or three items for five dollars or seven dollars. Ultimately, value menus allow fast food chains to be more flexible while attempting to recreate the golden years of dollar menus.