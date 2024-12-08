11 Times Fast Food Restaurants Thought They Could Trick Their Customers

The world needs more Long John Silver's, but not if it's going to obscure the identity of its seafood. In 2005, the seafood-focused chain added what seemed like a luxury item to its menu of fried whitefish, clams, and shrimp: lobster. Synonymous with high-priced formal dining, it was suddenly for sale at Long John Silver's in the form of its Buttered Langostino Lobster Bites, purportedly made from "real langostino lobster."

This was all a daring and not fully legal marketing move on the part of Long John Silver's. The Buttered Lobster Bites weren't made with any of the lobster with which consumers are familiar, and there's no such thing as a langostino lobster. Langostino is another name for an inches-long shellfish more closely related to the hermit crab than lobster, also known by its unappetizing English name: squat lobster.

When Olympia Snowe, a U.S. senator from the lobster-producing state of Maine, found out about the langostino lobster gambit, she asked the Food and Drug Administration to halt sales, calling the product "an insult to Maine and to the lobster industry," per CBS News. The Federal Trade Commission stepped in, and Long John Silver's was forced to rebrand Lobster Bites as Buttered Langostino Lobster Bites in order to let customers know that they weren't quite eating lobster. Long John Silver's discontinued the item in 2010.