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I'll level with you, dear reader — I've never once been inspired to make cake flour at home and bake a cake from scratch. It's just too convenient to pick up a store-bought mix for any occasion that calls for a heavenly dessert. And as much as I loathe admitting it, I'm a slave to brand allegiance regarding boxed mix. I'll pass by Pillsbury, Duncan Hines, and Jiffy without thinking twice as I seek out that iconic Betty Crocker red spoon. And apparently, I'm in good company. Per 52 weeks of Nielsen sales data for dry cake mixes reported by General Mills, Betty Crocker is America's best-selling cake mix brand for 2026.

From the moment the General Mills brand released its first box of cake mix in 1947 (which was not chocolate or vanilla), it's been a trusted staple held in high regard by home bakers all over the country. Betty Crocker may have been a fictional person, but the character's cookbooks and baking advice have shaped the way people prepare baked goods in America for generations. It's no surprise that the brand's cake mix is more popular than its competition given how beloved it has been for years.

Betty Crocker extensively tests its products using culinary equipment that home cooks are familiar with to ensure the quality is superb. But is it really just a love for nostalgia that keeps people picking up boxes from the store, or is the quality truly a step above the competition? Turns out, it's all of the above.