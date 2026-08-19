Not Jiffy, Not Pillsbury: America's Best-Selling Cake Mix Comes From This Iconic Bakery Brand
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I'll level with you, dear reader — I've never once been inspired to make cake flour at home and bake a cake from scratch. It's just too convenient to pick up a store-bought mix for any occasion that calls for a heavenly dessert. And as much as I loathe admitting it, I'm a slave to brand allegiance regarding boxed mix. I'll pass by Pillsbury, Duncan Hines, and Jiffy without thinking twice as I seek out that iconic Betty Crocker red spoon. And apparently, I'm in good company. Per 52 weeks of Nielsen sales data for dry cake mixes reported by General Mills, Betty Crocker is America's best-selling cake mix brand for 2026.
From the moment the General Mills brand released its first box of cake mix in 1947 (which was not chocolate or vanilla), it's been a trusted staple held in high regard by home bakers all over the country. Betty Crocker may have been a fictional person, but the character's cookbooks and baking advice have shaped the way people prepare baked goods in America for generations. It's no surprise that the brand's cake mix is more popular than its competition given how beloved it has been for years.
Betty Crocker extensively tests its products using culinary equipment that home cooks are familiar with to ensure the quality is superb. But is it really just a love for nostalgia that keeps people picking up boxes from the store, or is the quality truly a step above the competition? Turns out, it's all of the above.
Cake mix that hits all the marks
It would be easy to chalk up Betty Crocker's cake mix popularity to simple brand loyalty. After all, people have been using it for decades to whip up eye-catching cakes for all occasions and employing boxed cake mix hacks to turn it into leveled-up desserts, creating an air of nostalgia around the product. That could be part of the appeal, but it should also be given its due for being an exceptional product regardless of brand recognition.
Betty Crocker boxed cake mix flavors typically receive rave reviews for quality. One fan-favorite flavor, Super Moist French Vanilla, has a 4.8-star rating from thousands of reviews on Amazon. The Super Moist Triple Chocolate Fudge flavor has the same rating. It doesn't get much more solid than 4.8, and plenty of other Betty Crocker cake mix flavors have been given similar feedback. "The mix is simple to prepare and turns out consistently soft, fluffy, and full of chocolate goodness," one Amazon reviewer said. Another was impressed by the consistency, writing, "They always make delicious, soft and moist cakes!"
Even professional bakers aren't opposed to taking the easy route and using Betty Crocker cake mix for their celebratory confections. Some tout the brand's superior flavor. Others think the fluffy texture can't be mimicked by competing products. Then again, some are just fond of the brand because it tugs on sentimental childhood memories. Whatever the reason, folks are sold on Betty Crocker being the best store-bought cake mix around, as the company continues to be America's favorite.