The First Betty Crocker Cake Mix Flavor Wasn't Vanilla Or Chocolate

Betty Crocker may be a fictional person, but there's no denying her influence on American cuisine. The brand's boxed cake mixes alone have become staples in countless households, helping home bakers whip out cakes and desserts for every occasion with ease. However, there have been hits and misses over Betty Crocker's more than 100-year history. Some cake mixes failed to resonate with consumers and were eventually discontinued. Others developed loyal followings and earned permanent spots in the brand's lineup. One flavor that has stood the test of time is Betty Crocker's very first cake mix offering. Surprisingly, it wasn't one of the more popular or common flavors like chocolate or vanilla. The first Betty Crocker cake mix flavor was actually ginger, launched in 1947.

The ginger pre-packaged cake mix was soon followed by two other flavors: devil's food and party cake mix. However, the party variety was discontinued in 1952, with the yellow cake mix and white cake mix introduced as replacements. Meanwhile, both devil's food and ginger have remained available flavors through the years. The latter has since been rebranded as a gingerbread flavor, but it still traces its roots back to the iconic brand's very first boxed cake mix offering.