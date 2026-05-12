The First Betty Crocker Cake Mix Flavor Wasn't Vanilla Or Chocolate
Betty Crocker may be a fictional person, but there's no denying her influence on American cuisine. The brand's boxed cake mixes alone have become staples in countless households, helping home bakers whip out cakes and desserts for every occasion with ease. However, there have been hits and misses over Betty Crocker's more than 100-year history. Some cake mixes failed to resonate with consumers and were eventually discontinued. Others developed loyal followings and earned permanent spots in the brand's lineup. One flavor that has stood the test of time is Betty Crocker's very first cake mix offering. Surprisingly, it wasn't one of the more popular or common flavors like chocolate or vanilla. The first Betty Crocker cake mix flavor was actually ginger, launched in 1947.
The ginger pre-packaged cake mix was soon followed by two other flavors: devil's food and party cake mix. However, the party variety was discontinued in 1952, with the yellow cake mix and white cake mix introduced as replacements. Meanwhile, both devil's food and ginger have remained available flavors through the years. The latter has since been rebranded as a gingerbread flavor, but it still traces its roots back to the iconic brand's very first boxed cake mix offering.
What customers think of Betty Crocker's gingerbread mix
Betty Crocker's gingerbread cake mix may not be the General Mills brand's best-selling flavor or among the company's highest-rated products. It only has an average rating of 3.5 stars from 99 reviews on the Betty Crocker website. By comparison, Betty Crocker's Super Moist yellow cake mix boasts a solid 5-star rating from over 600 reviews. Even so, gingerbread cake mix has managed to survive decades in the company's catalog, which is impressive, considering that even the delights Super Moist cherry chip cake mix — the once-popular Betty Crocker cake mix — is no longer around.
Part of the product's staying power likely comes from the enduring popularity of gingerbread during the fall and winter months. The flavor is strongly tied to Christmas and the holiday season, meaning there is a consistent demand for it yearly. However, it's worth noting that consumer reviews of Betty Crocker's gingerbread flavor have been mixed, with some questioning whether it delivers the deep, spicy flavor found in traditional gingerbread. But if there's one aspect of the product that many consumers seem to agree on, it's the fact that it is incredibly easy to prepare. The original ginger cake mix required only water, while the modern gingerbread cake and cookie mix calls for just water and an egg, making it a quick and convenient option for occasional and holiday baking.