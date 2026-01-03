The Once-Popular Betty Crocker Cake Mix That No One Can Find Anymore

As cake flavors go, you can make the baked confection taste like just about anything. While chocolate and vanilla arguably reign supreme, other common and classic flavors include lemon, carrot, red velvet, coconut, and funfetti. What you don't see a ton of is cherry flavored cake — or at least, when it comes to boxed mixes. Perhaps this is why so many people are yearning for the return of Betty Crocker Delights Super Moist Cherry Chip Cake mix. The elusive cake mix produced a cherry-flavored cake filled with cherry-flavored chips scattered throughout.

Fans have taken to sites like Reddit and Facebook fan pages to seek out advice on getting their hands on boxes, but it appears that they are few and far between (and expensive, too) at the time of this writing. Even Betty Crocker acknowledged the icon status of the mix on its Instagram page in the spring of 2025, letting fans know that it would be available on store shelves all summer. The assumption is that demand was so high that fans cleaned out the stock, but of course, there are still plenty who yearn to bake up the cherry-flavored cake of their youths. Whether or not Betty Crocker will bring the mix back for good is unknown.