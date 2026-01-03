The Once-Popular Betty Crocker Cake Mix That No One Can Find Anymore
As cake flavors go, you can make the baked confection taste like just about anything. While chocolate and vanilla arguably reign supreme, other common and classic flavors include lemon, carrot, red velvet, coconut, and funfetti. What you don't see a ton of is cherry flavored cake — or at least, when it comes to boxed mixes. Perhaps this is why so many people are yearning for the return of Betty Crocker Delights Super Moist Cherry Chip Cake mix. The elusive cake mix produced a cherry-flavored cake filled with cherry-flavored chips scattered throughout.
Fans have taken to sites like Reddit and Facebook fan pages to seek out advice on getting their hands on boxes, but it appears that they are few and far between (and expensive, too) at the time of this writing. Even Betty Crocker acknowledged the icon status of the mix on its Instagram page in the spring of 2025, letting fans know that it would be available on store shelves all summer. The assumption is that demand was so high that fans cleaned out the stock, but of course, there are still plenty who yearn to bake up the cherry-flavored cake of their youths. Whether or not Betty Crocker will bring the mix back for good is unknown.
Ways to mimic the taste of Betty Crocker's Cherry Chip Cake mix
The major makers of boxed cake mixes (which includes Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, and Duncan Hines) share several of the same cake flavors, but only Betty Crocker makes a cherry-flavored one, so opting for a substitute cake mix proves difficult. If you want that sweet, maraschino flavor in a cake but aren't willing to succumb to the price gouging that often happens with shortages like this, you may have to go the route of creating your own, which can be a good thing.
The cake flavor is reminiscent of cherry-flecked White House ice cream, which happens to be the ice cream flavor that Donald Trump loves. You can, essentially, use this flavor model (vanilla and maraschino cherries) to build your own cherry chip cake. Doctor up a white cake mix by adding some maraschino cherry juice as well as chopped up cherries to the cake batter, or make your cake completely from scratch. Using neon red maraschinos will undoubtedly give you the most similar visual results to the beloved Betty Crocker mix, but you can also utilize a less artificial and much more flavorful brand of maraschino cherries like Luxardo or Fabbri. Old-school angel food cake with chopped maraschinos will also give you a similar flavor experience and take you back to the days when you could find Betty Crocker's cherry cake mix without a hitch.