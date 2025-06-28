The Fruity Ice Cream Flavor That Donald Trump Loves

Donald Trump is no fan of his presidential predecessor, but the two do have a few things in common as far as their food preferences go. Biden is a well-known teetolater (despite having a beer named in his honor) and Trump's tipple of choice is Diet Coke (up to a dozen a day). Both, too, are quite fond of ice cream. Biden's favorite flavor is chocolate chip, while Trump is partial to cherry vanilla, so much that it appeared on his inauguration menu in 2017.

As ice cream flavors go, cherry vanilla is a bit of an out-of-the-carton choice. Chocolate chip ranks among the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. – it's in the top 10 for 2024, according to the International Dairy Foods Association, while cherry alone comes in at number 16, and cherry vanilla doesn't even make the cut. There are a few major brands that manufacture it, however, including Blue Bell, Häagen-Dazs, Safeway Signature Select, and Mayfield Creamery – the last named, appropriately enough, calls this flavor Whitehouse cherry vanilla.

We're not sure what brand of ice cream is served up in the White House dining room, or if the kitchen staff makes this dessert onsite. What we do know, though, is that Trump gets an extra helping. As revealed in a 2017 interview with Time, whenever there's chocolate cream pie for dessert, everyone else in attendance only gets a single scoop of ice cream to accompany it. His presidential privilege, however, accords him two.