The Old School Upgrade That Instantly Transforms Angel Food Cake

If you love a few maraschino cherries zhuzhing up fruit cakes, cocktails, and hot fudge sundaes — and light and fluffy angel food cake serving "pillow" energy in a berries 'n' cream trifle — meet the retro dessert your lil nostalgic heart has secretly been craving: cherry angel food cake. Grab a tube pan and a jar of Luxardos — we're going all in.

A 1950s cookbook-era stunner packed with party-ready convenience, this recipe requires a scratch-made angel food cake, studded with sliced maraschino cherries that have been patted dry so none of that neon essence leaches into your snow-white sponge. Fill a tube pan with half the batter, place a layer of cherries on top, pour in the remaining batter, and finish things off with your most beautiful fruit. That last round of cherries becomes the decoration for your naked cake — which is begging for a dollop of homemade whipped cream and a generous drizzle of cherry sauce. After these steps, this cake makes funfetti look like it's phoning it in.

Of course, you could use your extra syrup for a very vintage, pink cherry icing; using a few well-placed stemmed cherries as decoration. Or, go real retro by adding paper towel-dried pineapple chunks in a do-si-do pattern with the cherries, à la old school fruit cup. If you're lucky enough to have any uneaten slices, turn your leftover cake into French toast for breakfast tomorrow.