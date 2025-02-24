Give Leftover Cake The Breakfast Treatment And Thank Us Later
"Leftover cake" seems like a good problem to have. Though it does beg the question: "Are you a rational person? How is it even possible to have cake that's...leftover?!" But we've all been there — after an office party or a child's birthday celebration, you're left with half a Costco cake, wondering if it's humanly possible to eat it all before it goes stale. Luckily, there's a creative and delicious way to give that cake a new life the next morning. Admittedly, cake for breakfast is a bit decadent, but giving it the French toast treatment can save your leftover cake just like it saves day-old bread.
Pound cake or angel food cake works especially well here, but any cake will do. You'll want to start by whipping up an egg batter, which is usually made with eggs, cream, sugar, and spices. Dip thick slices of cake into the mixture, but don't drench them, as crumbly cake falls apart more easily than, say, challah or brioche. Pan fry the chunky slices in butter until golden brown and crispy, then flip and cook until the second side is browned. Like the best French toast, you won't need syrup for this recipe, as cake is already pretty sweet. But fresh fruit and whipped cream can turn it into a somewhat balanced meal.
The many layers leftover cake for breakfast
You don't have to stop at French toast when it comes to transforming leftover cake into a morning meal. Remove all of the icing from your cake (it'll burn and splatter) and then press slices into a hot, greased-up waffle iron to create crispy, caramelized cake waffles. Follow the waffle iron steaming rule, and pull it out when the steaming stops.
You can also transform leftover cake into edible gifts. Impress your friends at the next coffee date by bringing homemade "Cakescotti." Cut your stale cake into biscotti-sized wedges and bake in an oven at a low heat for around 30 to 40 minutes.The longer the cake bakes, the crunchier and more and biscotti-like it will become. Vanilla or white cake is best for this, as it turns a lovely golden brown in the oven.
For a slightly healthier take on breakfast cake, layer crumbled cake with Greek yogurt and fruit for a protein-packed parfait. Bonus points if you add nuts and seeds for fiber. Or, if you're feeling lazy, you can always just sprinkle cake crumbles over a warm bowl of oatmeal. No matter what you dream up, it's a small step toward combating food waste, which is always a sweet treat.