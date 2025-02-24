Give Leftover Cake The Breakfast Treatment And Thank Us Later

"Leftover cake" seems like a good problem to have. Though it does beg the question: "Are you a rational person? How is it even possible to have cake that's...leftover?!" But we've all been there — after an office party or a child's birthday celebration, you're left with half a Costco cake, wondering if it's humanly possible to eat it all before it goes stale. Luckily, there's a creative and delicious way to give that cake a new life the next morning. Admittedly, cake for breakfast is a bit decadent, but giving it the French toast treatment can save your leftover cake just like it saves day-old bread.

Pound cake or angel food cake works especially well here, but any cake will do. You'll want to start by whipping up an egg batter, which is usually made with eggs, cream, sugar, and spices. Dip thick slices of cake into the mixture, but don't drench them, as crumbly cake falls apart more easily than, say, challah or brioche. Pan fry the chunky slices in butter until golden brown and crispy, then flip and cook until the second side is browned. Like the best French toast, you won't need syrup for this recipe, as cake is already pretty sweet. But fresh fruit and whipped cream can turn it into a somewhat balanced meal.