The Steaming Rule You Need To Know When Using A Waffle Maker

Regardless of where you stand on the waffles vs. pancakes debate, the differences between them primarily come down to the appliance used to make them. A waffle iron has unique properties that aren't present on any given flat surface that makes pancakes, and the steaming rule is one such case.

While this isn't always the case for other food you can put in a waffle maker, like pizza or grilled cheese, steam emerging while making a waffle is a common and important occurrence to note. The steam produced within the waffle maker is a sign that the waffle is actively in the process of crisping, which means opening the iron during that time would be premature and likely result in the waffle falling apart. Thus, ensuring the appliance has stopped steaming before removing the waffle is an absolute must.

The steam method is especially crucial if you have a waffle maker that doesn't tell you when the waffle is ready. The time it takes to make a waffle can vary depending on your iron's make and model. So, instead of depending on the vague 3 to 5 minutes that is believed to be the general rule for how long it takes a waffle to cook, waiting until the steam has subsided is a foolproof method to getting the results you desire.