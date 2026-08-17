The Chain Restaurant With The Hands-Down Best Deal On Pork Chops In 2026
Although some folks might prefer ordering pork chops from a regular restaurant over a steakhouse, sometimes it's worth foregoing high-quality beef to get the best deal. Saltgrass Steak House is one of many restaurants under the Landry's umbrella, and while the Prime Pork Chops aren't its primary attraction, they do represent an incredible value for admirers of an exceptional pork chop.
Finding the best deal on any menu item is about much more than price. While Saltgrass's pork chops aren't the cheapest that people can find at $28.99 in my area (prices vary regionally), the value is on point. With two 7-ounce chops, it's nearly a full pound of juicy pork, and they come with one side and soup or salad. You also have a choice regarding how they're served, which is one of the reasons why these restaurant pork chops are better than homemade. They can be ordered simply grilled or bourbon-glazed, the latter of which offers sweet notes of caramel and vanilla that harmonize with the meat's savory profile. Unlike some more affordable options, the Prime Pork Chops are bone-in, which yields a bolder pork flavor.
Customers have plenty of great things to say about the beef alternative at Saltgrass. "Grilled, perfect sear marks and temp, great flavor, and juicy just like any pork chop should be grilled," one person wrote on Tripadvisor. Another review said, "May be the best pork chop in town!" Someone eating the menu item from a to-go box (like a real pork chop lover, with no utensils) on TikTok raved, "That is the best pork chop!"
Other chains don't stack up to Saltgrass pork chops
Saltgrass Steak House is certainly not the only chain restaurant with pork chops on the menu. Still, sometimes it's painfully obvious they're only featured as an obligation. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse generally receive favorable marks for their versions of the dish, which makes them appropriate to compare to Saltgrass's Prime Pork Chops.
For some diners, the pork chops are among the best items on Texas Roadhouse's menu. The casual steakhouse chain offers a less expensive double pork chop dish than Saltgrass at $19.49. Portion-wise, Saltgrass's 870-calorie chops are likely larger compared to Texas Roadhouse's 730-calorie option. While they do receive a fair amount of kudos online, some have said Texas Roadhouse committed the ultimate pork chop sin by serving them overcooked and dry (though they did indicate that they've also received juicy, well-prepared chops). That they're boneless could be a contributing factor, as it tends to be easier to keep bone-in cuts moist.
Pork chops at Fleming's command a high price: $53 in my area. In fairness, it's a 20-ounce, visually stunning monster chop – almost intimidating, honestly. Still, $53 is a lot to spend on a pork chop, and it doesn't appear that you're getting a better value by spending over $20 more for what amounts to an extra 6 ounces of meat compared to Saltgrass. As thick as it is, the kitchen probably doesn't get many complaints about it being dry. But neither does Saltgrass, which may suggest the staff there is due higher praise for cooking a thinner product to perfection, consistently.