The Chain Restaurant With The Hands-Down Best Deal On Pork Chops In 2026

Although some folks might prefer ordering pork chops from a regular restaurant over a steakhouse, sometimes it's worth foregoing high-quality beef to get the best deal. Saltgrass Steak House is one of many restaurants under the Landry's umbrella, and while the Prime Pork Chops aren't its primary attraction, they do represent an incredible value for admirers of an exceptional pork chop.

Finding the best deal on any menu item is about much more than price. While Saltgrass's pork chops aren't the cheapest that people can find at $28.99 in my area (prices vary regionally), the value is on point. With two 7-ounce chops, it's nearly a full pound of juicy pork, and they come with one side and soup or salad. You also have a choice regarding how they're served, which is one of the reasons why these restaurant pork chops are better than homemade. They can be ordered simply grilled or bourbon-glazed, the latter of which offers sweet notes of caramel and vanilla that harmonize with the meat's savory profile. Unlike some more affordable options, the Prime Pork Chops are bone-in, which yields a bolder pork flavor.

Customers have plenty of great things to say about the beef alternative at Saltgrass. "Grilled, perfect sear marks and temp, great flavor, and juicy just like any pork chop should be grilled," one person wrote on Tripadvisor. Another review said, "May be the best pork chop in town!" Someone eating the menu item from a to-go box (like a real pork chop lover, with no utensils) on TikTok raved, "That is the best pork chop!"