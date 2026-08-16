Olive Garden Has A Bougie Seafood Sister Chain That Might Surprise You

Thanks in part to Olive Garden's unlimited breadsticks deal, the chain has a dedicated fan base that raves about its cuisine. Yet anyone expecting an upscale dining experience or authentic Italian fare (most traditional Italian restaurants won't smother your dish in cheese, for example) is likely going to be disappointed stepping into the restaurant's unpretentious atmosphere. Olive Garden caters to a casual clientele, so folks seeking a more refined meal would be better off visiting its sister chain, Eddie V's.

Both establishments fall under the Darden Restaurants umbrella, the same company that owns Longhorn Steakhouse and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen. Eddie V's was originally owned by Larry Foles and Guy Villavaso, who founded the brand in 2000. Darden stepped in to acquire the chain in 2011 for $59 million, a transaction that also included Wildfish restaurants.

The contrast between the two chains is night and day so customers will notice the difference upon arrival. At some Eddie V's locations, a valet parks your car before you step inside to the live music emanating from the V lounge. Patrons are required to look their best, donning business casual or resort evening attire as they dine on luxurious seafood. And while it isn't mandatory, the chain encourages folks to make a reservation to ensure they secure a table. It's a bougie divergence from Olive Garden's laid-back environment before you even open the menu.