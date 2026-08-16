Olive Garden Has A Bougie Seafood Sister Chain That Might Surprise You
Thanks in part to Olive Garden's unlimited breadsticks deal, the chain has a dedicated fan base that raves about its cuisine. Yet anyone expecting an upscale dining experience or authentic Italian fare (most traditional Italian restaurants won't smother your dish in cheese, for example) is likely going to be disappointed stepping into the restaurant's unpretentious atmosphere. Olive Garden caters to a casual clientele, so folks seeking a more refined meal would be better off visiting its sister chain, Eddie V's.
Both establishments fall under the Darden Restaurants umbrella, the same company that owns Longhorn Steakhouse and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen. Eddie V's was originally owned by Larry Foles and Guy Villavaso, who founded the brand in 2000. Darden stepped in to acquire the chain in 2011 for $59 million, a transaction that also included Wildfish restaurants.
The contrast between the two chains is night and day so customers will notice the difference upon arrival. At some Eddie V's locations, a valet parks your car before you step inside to the live music emanating from the V lounge. Patrons are required to look their best, donning business casual or resort evening attire as they dine on luxurious seafood. And while it isn't mandatory, the chain encourages folks to make a reservation to ensure they secure a table. It's a bougie divergence from Olive Garden's laid-back environment before you even open the menu.
Olive Garden and Eddie V's are two wildly different restaurant concepts
Whereas Olive Garden features Italian-American fare at a reasonable price, Eddie V's specializes in premium seafood; think Maine lobster, Chilean sea bass, and caviar. Eddie V's also features USDA Prime steaks (a far cry from Olive Garden's divisive steak dish) and an extensive wine collection. There are no special bargains or gimmicks enticing folks to stop by. The chain lets its commitment to excellence exhibited on every plate speak for itself, and justify the hefty bill you'll be presented with at the end.
As one might imagine, the quality at Eddie V's is reflected in its positive reviews. One location in Arizona enjoys a 4.3-star Yelp rating from 1,009 reviews (687 of which were 5-star ratings). An Olive Garden in the same town only has 3.3 stars on Yelp from 285 reviews.
From its impressive shellfish tower to the lobster bisque, people gush about the quality of food at Eddie V's. The bananas foster, in particular, receives high praise on Yelp reviews. "The table-side flambé process was entertaining and the cake was a great end to the meal," one person wrote. Another said of the dessert, "It's a showstopper that leaves us in awe."
None of this should be considered a dig against Olive Garden. Its lavish sister chain Eddie V's is a completely separate concept. One former Darden employee put it best on a Reddit post when they said, "Used to work for Darden, and Eddie V's and Capital Grille are in a totally different tier than like say Olive Garden. Totally worth it if you like upscale dining experiences like me."