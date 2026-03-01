The Olive Garden Mistake That Will Cost You Your Unlimited Breadsticks
As a saying that's frequently attributed to Benjamin Franklin goes, there is nothing certain in this world but death and taxes. Had the First American been around today, he might have added "breadsticks from Olive Garden" to that short list. After all, the Italian cuisine chain is well known for providing each patron with a hot, delicious breadstick on repeat for the duration of their meal — which is a stellar deal, especially when you consider that the breadsticks topped our ranking of Olive Garden appetizers. But there is a catch — a sneaky rule you probably never noticed, actually, unless you read the fine print on Olive Garden's website. Free unlimited breadsticks will be brought to patrons if they meet two criteria: They purchase an adult entrée, or they dine in at one of the more than 900 Olive Garden locations across the United States. Take-out meals come with two breadsticks; those wanting more must purchase them.
This isn't exactly subterfuge on the part of Olive Garden; as we said, the company lists these two rules on its site. And it doesn't take away from the fact that if you meet those rules, everyone at your table will get a breadstick for starters and refills. (This might be a third requirement to note — the first round of breadsticks arrive when you sit down, but subsequent breadstick refills must be requested; though again, that shouldn't be a deal-breaker). But are there any other Olive Garden policies that might separate you from that breadstick pipeline? The answer is yes and no.
Even unlimited breadsticks have their limits
While Olive Garden does not list any official reasons for separating customers from unlimited breadsticks beyond what's listed on their website, employees have taken to Reddit to note other scenarios which might cut off the breadstick train to your table. The first, and probably most obvious, reason to turn down breadstick refills is because that particular restaurant ran out of its supply. According to Redditors, some Olive Garden locations keep a staggering amount on hand, with figures ranging between 6,000 and 20,000 breadsticks in-house at any given time. Given such (unverified) numbers, it seems almost impossible that an Olive Garden restaurant would run out of breadsticks, and yet, numerous posters on r/olivegarden reported such a scenario, which provoked a few customers to walk out.
Other Redditors have claimed that sheer greed can also result in the hammer of breadstick justice being lowered on customers. One recalled how a trio of women powered through seven or more baskets before their meals even reached the table. "I start watching and they are putting the bread in their purses," wrote the Redditor. "Just filling 'em up. Manager asked them politely to stop, that was that. They weren't thrilled." The lessons to be learned are: Olive Garden may offer an unlimited supply of this delicious appetizer, but the company isn't made of breadsticks, and minor rules are in place to allow everyone to enjoy some. Also, no matter how good these breadsticks may be, they are, at the end of the day, just breadsticks. No need to get felonious about it.