The Olive Garden Mistake That Will Cost You Your Unlimited Breadsticks

As a saying that's frequently attributed to Benjamin Franklin goes, there is nothing certain in this world but death and taxes. Had the First American been around today, he might have added "breadsticks from Olive Garden" to that short list. After all, the Italian cuisine chain is well known for providing each patron with a hot, delicious breadstick on repeat for the duration of their meal — which is a stellar deal, especially when you consider that the breadsticks topped our ranking of Olive Garden appetizers. But there is a catch — a sneaky rule you probably never noticed, actually, unless you read the fine print on Olive Garden's website. Free unlimited breadsticks will be brought to patrons if they meet two criteria: They purchase an adult entrée, or they dine in at one of the more than 900 Olive Garden locations across the United States. Take-out meals come with two breadsticks; those wanting more must purchase them.

This isn't exactly subterfuge on the part of Olive Garden; as we said, the company lists these two rules on its site. And it doesn't take away from the fact that if you meet those rules, everyone at your table will get a breadstick for starters and refills. (This might be a third requirement to note — the first round of breadsticks arrive when you sit down, but subsequent breadstick refills must be requested; though again, that shouldn't be a deal-breaker). But are there any other Olive Garden policies that might separate you from that breadstick pipeline? The answer is yes and no.